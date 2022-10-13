Russian armoured vehicle blown to pieces after inexplicably driving over clearly-visible landmines

A Russian armored vehicle has inexplicably driven straight over a clearly visible landmine and was predictably blown to pieces in the latest example of the sheer incompetence of Putin’s forces.

Aerial footage shows the MT-LB vehicle slowly moving towards the scattered TM-62 anti-tank mines along a Ukrainian road, apparently not noticing the explosive devices.

As soon as it makes contact with the mine, a huge fireball erupts, tearing the armored vehicle apart and throwing debris into the sky in a cloud of smoke.

The shrapnel-shocked driver is then seen sitting on the burnt ground, looking around in confusion next to the smoking wreckage.

Then he packs his belongings and walks away with his tail between his legs after the embarrassing episode.

Retired soldier Mark Hertling said of the footage: ‘Anti-tank mines are usually buried. Drivers in armored vehicles are not supposed to see them.

‘If you ‘see’ them, you should ‘move’ or ‘avoid’ them. Trained soldiers should not run over them.

‘It reinforces the point: Russian soldiers are not well trained.’

The MT-LB is an amphibious Soviet armored fighting vehicle that has been in service since the 1950s.

It can carry three crew in the front and 11 passengers in the back or a load of up to 2,000 kg.

Putin continues to suffer damaging blows to his war effort, with huge losses to infantry and equipment in his botched invasion.

Yesterday, today, Ukrainian troops shot down four Russian helicopters in just 18 minutes.

Kyiv’s Ministry of Defense and Air Force both confirmed the downing of the plane on its social media pages and celebrated a “productive morning, Ukrainian style.”

The helicopters – believed to be Soviet-era KA-52 models – were taken down by Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile units in southern Ukraine, where Kyiv’s forces have made advances into territory illegally occupied by Russian forces.

According to the military, units targeted two more helicopters in the region around the same time, so the number of destroyed aircraft could even increase.

According to the military, units targeted two more helicopters in the region around the same time, so the number of destroyed aircraft could even increase.

‘From 8:40 am to 8:58 am On October 12 in southern Ukraine, Air Force anti-aircraft missile units destroyed at least four enemy attack helicopters (probably Ka-52) that were providing fire support to ground occupation troops in the southern direction,’ the Air Force said in a post to its Telegram channel.

‘According to preliminary data, one helicopter fell on the territory liberated from militants, the rest – behind [Russian] front line.

“Combat work was carried out on two more helicopters, so the number of confirmed downed helicopters is likely to increase! Glory to Ukraine! Death to the racist occupiers!’ post added.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s defense minister celebrated the destruction of the KA-52 ‘Alligators’ – a two-seat variant of the Soviet-era KA-50.

‘Productive morning, Ukrainian style. Today, in just 18 minutes, service members of the #UAarmy shot down 4 Russian helicopters spoiling beautiful autumn skies in southern Ukraine,’ the post read.

‘No place for alligators here. The local climate is hostile to them,” it added.

According to the latest estimates from the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Russia had already lost 235 helicopters before the four were destroyed today.

The helicopters – believed to be Soviet KA-52 models – were taken down by Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile units in southern Ukraine, where Kyiv’s forces have made advances in previously occupied Russian territory. Pictured: A Russian Ka-52 helicopter gunship is seen in the field after an emergency landing outside Kiev, Ukraine, Thursday, February 24, 2022 (file photo)

In addition, it states that Russia has 63,380 personnel, 2,505 tanks, 5,181 armored fighting vehicles, 1,507 artillery units, 355 multiple launch rocket systems, 182 air defense systems, 268 warplanes, 1,129 drones, 315 cruise missiles, 315 cruise missiles, 97 fuel tankers and 136 units of special equipment.

In response to the heavy fighting and explosion on the Crimean bridge on Saturday, Putin unleashed fury on Ukraine, firing Iranian-made kamikaze drones at the capital early today.

The attack on Kiev sent rescue workers rushing to the scene as residents awoke to air raid sirens for the fourth morning in a row following Russia’s major strikes across the country earlier this week.

Kyiv regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said the strike took place in the area surrounding the capital. It was not yet clear if there were any injuries.

Deputy head of the president’s office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Telegram that “critical infrastructure facilities” in the area were hit, without giving any details on which.

A picture of a damaged tank after the village of Mala Komyshuvakha was recaptured by Ukrainian forces

Rescuers work at the site of an apartment building damaged by a Russian military strike as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues in Mykolaiv

In the southern city of Mykolaiv, overnight shelling destroyed a five-story apartment building as fighting continued along Ukraine’s southern front.

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkovych said the building’s top two floors were completely destroyed in a single attack, and the rest of the building was left in rubble. There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries.

Early morning attacks on Ukraine’s southern front have become a daily occurrence in Russia’s war as Kyiv’s forces push for a counter-offensive aimed at recapturing territory held by Moscow.

Attacks on Kiev had become rare before the capital was hit at least four times in Monday’s massive attack, which killed at least 19 people and injured more than 100 across the country.

Western leaders this week pledged to send more weapons to Ukraine, including air defense systems and weapons that Kyiv has said are critical to defeating the invading Russian forces.

Britain said Thursday it will supply missiles for advanced NASAM anti-aircraft defense systems that the Pentagon plans to send to Ukraine in the coming weeks. It is also sending hundreds of additional aerial drones for intelligence gathering and logistics support, plus 18 more howitzer artillery guns.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said that “these weapons will help Ukraine defend its skies against attack and strengthen its overall missile defense alongside the US NASAMS.”

The systems, which Kyiv has long desired, will provide medium- to long-range defense against missile attacks.

The offer comes as NATO defense ministers meet in Brussels, aiming to help bolster Ukraine’s air defenses after Monday’s sweeping Russian strikes.

Ukraine’s military said this week that its current air defenses have shot down dozens of incoming Russian missiles and Shahed-136 drones, the so-called kamikaze drones that have played an increasingly deadly role in the war.