Russian analyst set to face trial on charges of lying to FBI

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) – Five years after the term “Steele dossier” entered the political lexicon, a think tank analyst who contributed to the investigations into Donald Trump and Russia is on trial Tuesday for lying to the FBI about his information sources.

Igor Danchenko is the third person to be prosecuted by Special Prosecutor John Durham appointed to investigate the origin of “Crossfire Hurricane” — the designation given to the FBI’s 2016 investigation into former President Trump’s Russian connections. It’s also Durham’s first case to delve deeply into the… origin of the file which Trump derided as fake news and a political witch hunt.

Here’s some background on what the case is about.

WHO IS DANCHENKO AND WHAT IS HE ACCOUNTED FOR?

Danchenko, a Russian analyst, was a source of information for Christopher Steele, a former British spy paid by Democrats to investigate ties between Russia and presidential candidate Donald Trump.

The compilation of investigation files, which contained tawdry rumors and unproven claims, became known as the “Steele File”. relied on it when applying for and receiving warrants to follow the communications of a former Trump campaign adviser.

As part of its efforts to verify information on the file, the FBI interviewed Danchenko in 2017.

He is accused of lying to agents about his sources of information, with prosecutors accusing Danchenko of misleading the FBI in an attempt to make his own contributions appear more credible.

WHAT DO THE ARRIVALS SAY?

Prosecutors say Danchenko lied when the FBI asked him how he got the information he gave Steele. In particular, they say he denied relying on a Democratic aide, Charles Dolan, a public relations executive who volunteered for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Prosecutors also say Danchenko lied when he said he received information from an anonymous phone call he believed was made by a man named Sergei Millian, a former president of the Russian-American Chamber of Commerce. They claim that Danchenko knew Millian was not a source of anonymous phone calls.

The indictment says the FBI could have better judged the truth of the Steele file had it known that a Democratic aide was the source of much of his information.

WHAT DOES THE DEFENSE SAY?

Danchenko’s lawyers say the prosecution is “a case of extraordinary scope from the government”. They note that in 2017, Danchenko agreed to multiple voluntary interviews with the FBI. They say his answers to the FBI were all technically true.

For example, an FBI agent asked Danchenko if he had ever “talked” to Dolan about the information that emerged in the file. While prosecutors have provided evidence that the two exchanged emails about topics on the record, there is no evidence that they talked verbally about those topics.

“It was a bad question,” Danchenko’s attorney, Stuart Sears, said at a hearing last month. “That’s the special counsel’s problem. Not Mr Danchenko’s.”

And while Danchenko said he believed Millian was the voice of the anonymous call, he never told the FBI for sure it was Millian. Sears argued that such ambiguous statements are not enough to convict for a false statement.

WHAT OTHER CASES DURHAM BROUGHT?

Durham was the U.S. Attorney in Connecticut in 2019 when he was tapped by then-Attorney General William Barr to hunt for possible misconduct by government officials conducting the original Russia investigation.

But after more than three years, Durham’s work fell short of the expectations of Trump supporters who hoped he would uncover sweeping FBI conspiracies to derail the Republican candidacy.

The investigation resulted in only three criminal cases.

The first case was to an FBI attorney, Kevin Clinesmithwho was accused of modifying an email related to monitoring former Trump campaign aide Carter Page. It ended in a guilty plea and probation—and involved FBI misconduct already uncovered by the Justice Department’s inspector general.

Last year, Durham’s team accused a Democratic lawyer of making a false statement to the FBI’s top attorney at a 2016 meeting where he presented information about an alleged — and ultimately debunked — backchannel between a Russian bank and the Trump organization. The case against the lawyer, Michael Sussmann, ended in a quick acquittal in May.

Durham’s work has continued deep into Biden’s Justice Department, but the Danchenko trial looks likely to be the last criminal case his team will bring. It’s not clear when Durham could draft a report summarizing his findings.

____

Tucker reported from Washington.

