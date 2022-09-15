Russian analyst charged with lying to the FBI about Steele dossier was an informant: Court filing

A Russian analyst accused of lying to the FBI about the infamous Steele file was a paid informant for the agency, a court claimed Tuesday.

Igor Danchenko was allegedly recruited as an FBI mole in March 2017 — about three months after the agency began investigating him and the gossip-filled dossier he helped create.

It also took more than four years before he was charged with lying to federal investigators about information he gave to former British spy Christopher Steele.

Steele, among other things, used information from Danchenko to compile a dossier with sordid details accusing Donald Trump of being in Vladimir Putin’s pocket.

The dossier was used to launch the FBI’s investigation into the Trump 2016 campaign’s alleged ties to Russia, known as Crossfire Hurricane.

Much of the file has since been debunked.

In late 2021, Danchenko pleaded not guilty to five counts of making false statements to the FBI regarding sources for the material that ended up on the file.

His charges were announced by special counsel John Durham, who appointed former Attorney General Bill Barr to investigate the origins of the FBI’s Russia investigation.

“From January 2017 to October 2020, as part of its efforts to establish the truth or falsity of specific information contained in the Steele reports, the FBI conducted multiple interviews with the defendant, including regarding the information he provided. Steele had provided. Durham said in his file filed with the court on Tuesday.

Igor Danchenko was charged on five counts of lying to the FBI about information he gave to former British spy Christopher Steele, and pleaded not guilty to each.

“In March 2017, the FBI reported the defendant as a paid confidential human resource to the FBI.”

Durham claimed the FBI ended its “source relationship” with Danchenko in October 2020.

Steele compiled a now-debunked dossier that helped the FBI start its investigation into the Trump 2016 campaign’s ties to Russia

“The defendant lied to FBI agents during several of these interrogations,” the statement said.

Danchenko’s charges accuse him of confessing to the false statements.

It is not immediately clear whether Danchenko gave the FBI information about Trump or other subjects.

One of the most vicious allegations for which Danchenko is responsible in the debunked file is Russia’s alleged possession of a videotape in which Trump was joined in a Moscow hotel room by prostitutes who then urinate on a bed on which Barack and Michelle Obama once slept.

His indictment states that federal agents were unable to “confirm or confirm” most of the allegations made by Danchenko that went on file.

Durham’s investigation has been going on for three years and has resulted in a low level of charges for just three people: Clinton-affiliated attorney Michael Sussman, former FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith and Danchenko.

Clinesmith pleaded guilty to altering an email used to request a guard order against a former Trump campaign aide. He received a light sentence of 12 months probation and 400 hours of community service.

Sussmann was acquitted in May of this year of lying to the FBI.

Danchenko’s could face up to 25 years in prison if charged on all five counts.