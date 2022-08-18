Russian airstrike kills Ukrainian high-jumper’s mother in Kharkiv

The mother of a Ukrainian high jumper was killed in a Russian airstrike on the city of Kharkov last night, and the heartbroken athlete pays tribute to her today.

Kateryna Tabashnyk, 28, revealed that her mother was one of at least 11 civilians killed in two explosions that hit Kharkiv residential areas overnight, injuring another 40 in one of the deadliest nights of bombing since the beginning of the war. the war.

Tabashnyk, who is reportedly in Munich for the European Athletics Championships, posted a tribute on Instagram, along with images of her bombed-out apartment and a caption addressed to Russia that read, “I hate you so much.”

Visible in the rubble of the apartment was one of Tabashnyk’s old competition bibs, apparently kept by her mother as a trophy.

She wrote: ‘My mama. I love you very much. The Russian world took my mother’s life. [They] ‘liberate’ me from my house and my whole life.’

Governor Oleh Synehubov announced the death toll from the two attacks on Thursday morning and said the first strike came late on Wednesday.

Russian bombs hit an apartment building in the city’s Saltivka neighborhood, he said, killing at least seven people and injuring another 20.

Then, in the early hours of Thursday, more bombs fell – this time killing at least four and wounding 20 others in the village of Krasnohrad.

Among the injured are three children, including a 12-year-old.

Russia denied targeting civilians, saying it had blown up a military base and killed 90 “foreign mercenaries.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his late-night address on the attacks on Wednesday: “We will not forgive, we will retaliate.”

“There was a rocket attack… on a dormitory… The building was completely destroyed. We determine the exact number of dead and injured.

“A vicious and cynical attack on civilians that has no justification and demonstrates the powerlessness of the aggressor.”

Tabashnyk’s grief flies in the face of Russian denials as Moscow insisted it had not hit an apartment building, but destroyed a military base

Tabashnyk, a high jumper, is said to be in Munich where the European Athletics Championships are currently underway (file)

Kharkiv resident Tamara Kramarenko said the dormitory where she lived was hit by a rocket on Wednesday.

‘Afraid, gray. Gray mist … we have three windows – nothing else! The stairs started to collapse, people started to help each other,” she told Reuters.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, the governor of the eastern Donetsk region, said on Telegram that three civilians have been killed in Russian attacks in the region in the past 24 hours.

The attacks came hours before President Zelensky was due to receive UN chief Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recept Tayyip for talks.

Zelensky will discuss a deal to get grain out of the country to prevent a global food shortage and the safety of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.

Guterres arrived on Wednesday in Lviv, near Ukraine’s border with Poland, where the talks will take place.

UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said Guterres will, among other things, discuss “his overall efforts to do what he can to essentially lower temperatures as much as possible with the various authorities.”

Last month, Turkey and the UN helped negotiate an agreement that cleared the way for Ukraine to export 22 million tons of corn and other grains stuck in Black Sea ports since Russia invaded on February 24.

A residential building burns down in Kharkiv, northern Ukraine, after Russian missiles hit the city overnight, killing at least five.

Rescuers carry a person released from the rubble of a residential building destroyed by a Russian missile attack in Kharkiv

Rescue workers work at the site of a residential building destroyed by a Russian missile attack, in Kharkiv

A separate memorandum between Russia and the UN was aimed at clearing roadblocks to the shipment of Russian food and fertilizer to world markets.

The war and blocked exports have significantly exacerbated the global food crisis as Ukraine and Russia are key suppliers.

Grain prices peaked after Russia’s invasion, and while some have since returned to pre-war levels, they remain significantly higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Developing countries have been hit particularly hard by supply shortages and high prices. Even though ships are now leaving from Russia and Ukraine, the food crisis is not over yet.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters this week that Guterres’ trip to Ukraine will allow him to “see firsthand the results of an initiative. that is so important to hundreds of millions of people.’

Dujarric added that he expects “the need for a political solution” to the war to be addressed in Thursday’s talks.