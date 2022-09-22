Russia WILL use nukes to defend ‘new territories’ in Ukraine, Medvedev says

Russia will use its biggest and most powerful nuclear weapons to defend the territory it occupies in Ukraine, a staunch ally of Vladimir Putin insisted today.

Dmitry Medvedev, who served as Putin’s stand-in from 2008 to 2012, promised the territories will become part of Russia when referendums are held this week – after which “every Russian weapon” will be used to defend them.

That includes ‘strategic nuclear weapons’ such as Putin’s giant new Sarmat missile, Medvedev said, and ‘weapons based on new principles’ – likely a reference to hypersonic technology which the Kremlin claims is invulnerable to air defences.

‘The Western Establishment [and] all citizens of NATO countries must understand that Russia has chosen its own path. There is no turning back, he added.

Russia will use its biggest nuclear weapons to defend its new territories in Ukraine, a staunch Putin ally has said (pictured, Sarmat nuclear missile)

Dmitry Medvedev, head of Russia’s Security Council, said Russia’s hypersonic weapons could hit the West as he issued a new threat today

Medvedev spoke out a day after Putin delivered a fire-and-spit speech in which he issued a new nuclear threat to the West and told world leaders: ‘I’m not bluffing.’

But Liz Truss, the British prime minister, hit back in a speech at the United Nations last night – telling Putin the West would not be ‘coddled’ by nuclear blackmail.

She pledged billions in aid to Ukraine and said Britain would not stop arming the country until Russia is defeated.

US President Joe Biden was similarly defiant, pledging that the West will ‘stand in solidarity against Russia’s aggression, period’.

He added: ‘A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.’

Putin also announced the ‘partial mobilization’ of Russia’s military reserves yesterday, including those with combat experience and ‘special skills’ needed by the army.

It is the first time since World War II that Russia has forced its population into the army and comes in the wake of another humiliating defeat.

Ukraine scored a major victory last week by routing Russia’s army east of Kharkiv, leaving troops fighting for control of Donbas vulnerable.

Sergei Shoigu, the Russian defense minister, said 300,000 Russian men will now be called up and sent to the front – twice the size of the original invasion force – in the hope of stopping the rot and capturing the entire Donbas region.

Putin has been forced to call on his military reserves as his war in Ukraine fails, prompting young Russian men to try to flee the country last night

Queues of cars trying to get out of Russia form on the country’s border with Georgia hours after Putin announced mobilization

Videos have revealed what appear to be the first busloads of men departing from some of Russia’s most remote regions for the front lines today.

But experts and analysts have said the reinforcements are unlikely to turn the tide of the war in Putin’s favor and could actually hurt him by angering the population.

Overnight there were protests in around 30 Russian cities against the war, with hundreds of people arrested.

Thousands tried to flee the country to escape the draft, with plane tickets to visa-free nations selling out within hours.

Huge traffic jams and queues also built up at border points overnight, while social media was flooded with messages – including wives threatening to break their husbands’ bones to make them unfit to fight.

Russia is now nearly seven months into what was supposed to be a days-long war to topple the Ukrainian government and install a loyal puppet in its place.

Instead, Putin has found himself locked in a crippling war of attrition against a stubborn enemy backed by Western arms and money.

His military has made some progress – capturing territory in the south and east the size of Belgium – and now appears to be trying to consolidate.

Yesterday, Putin announced referendums that will take place in the occupied regions of Ukraine on whether or not to become part of the mainland.

A man is carried away by security personnel in Moscow tonight as thousands took to the streets to protest against the war and the mobilization of reservists

A woman is carried away by Russian police in Moscow this evening during a demonstration against the Russian president’s latest escalation in the Ukraine conflict

A man is dragged away by Russian security forces at a protest in Moscow this evening against Vladimir Putin’s order to mobilize military reservists

When – and not if – the fake votes go through, he promised us ‘every means’ to defend them.

That alarmed nuclear experts because Russia’s long-standing policy is that it can use nuclear weapons to defend itself in the event of an ‘existential threat’ to the country.

Putin suggested that attacks on the ‘new territories’ can be considered such a threat, which was underlined by Medvedev today.

He wrote on Telegram: ‘Results of the Commander-in-Chief’s decisions of 09/21/22

‘1. Referendums will be held and the Donbass republics and other territories will be absorbed into Russia.

‘2. The protection of all the territories that have joined will be significantly strengthened by the Russian Armed Forces.

‘3. Russia announced that not only mobilization capabilities, but also all Russian weapons, including strategic nuclear weapons and weapons based on new principles, could be used for such protection.

‘That’s why various retired idiots with general stripes don’t need to scare us with talk of a NATO attack on Crimea.

‘Hypersonics will be able to reach targets in Europe and the USA much faster with a guarantee.

“But the Western establishment, in general, all citizens of the NATO countries must understand that Russia has chosen its own path. There is no going back.’