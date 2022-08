02:10 Residents rebuild a house after heavy shelling in Krasnopillia, Ukraine’s northern Sumy region. © France 24

The Ukrainian army says Russia is increasing its troop presence just over the border of Ukraine’s northern Chernihiv and Sumy regions. Not, they say, enough to invade from that direction again in the near future—but enough to keep civilians in those regions from feeling safe—and soldiers to redeploy south or east. Gulliver Cragg of FRANCE 24 reports from the Sumy region in the far northeast of Ukraine.