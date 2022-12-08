Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 288

This is the state of affairs on Thursday 8 December:
To fight
- Russian shelling killed at least six people and burned buildings in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kurakhove, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin says fighting in Ukraine could go on for a long time, but there is no need to mobilize additional soldiers.
- According to the United Nations Human Rights Office, Russian troops killed at least 441 civilians in the first days of the invasion.
- Belarus plans to move military equipment and troops in a “counter-terrorism” exercise amid fears Russia could attack Ukraine from Belarus.
Energy
- Russian forces have fired more than 1,000 missiles into Ukraine’s power grid, which is still operating despite significant damage, the Interfax Ukraine news agency said.
- Uzbekistan’s energy minister says he will not agree to political terms that would jeopardize Uzbekistan’s national interests after a Russian proposal for a “gas union” included the Central Asian country.
Diplomacy
- Putin says the risk of nuclear war is rising, but insists Russia has not “gone mad” and sees its own nuclear arsenal as a purely defensive deterrent.
- The United States has denounced Putin’s comments as “loose talk” about nuclear weapons, but says Moscow would not attack first.
- Political talks between Turkey and Russia will take place in Istanbul on Thursday and Friday to discuss regional issues, the Turkish foreign ministry said.
- The European Commission has proposed a ninth package of sanctions against Russia, including the addition of nearly 200 additional persons and entities to the sanctions list.
- Western countries have cracked down on the environmental destruction caused by Russia’s invasion at a high-level UN summit on biodiversity in Montreal.