Thursday, December 8, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
SportsSports

Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 288

by Merry
written by Merry
INTERACTIVE- WHO CONTROLS WHAT IN EAST UKRAINE 287

Table of Contents

This is the state of affairs on Thursday 8 December:

To fight

  • Russian shelling killed at least six people and burned buildings in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kurakhove, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin says fighting in Ukraine could go on for a long time, but there is no need to mobilize additional soldiers.
  • According to the United Nations Human Rights Office, Russian troops killed at least 441 civilians in the first days of the invasion.
  • Belarus plans to move military equipment and troops in a “counter-terrorism” exercise amid fears Russia could attack Ukraine from Belarus.

Energy

  • Russian forces have fired more than 1,000 missiles into Ukraine’s power grid, which is still operating despite significant damage, the Interfax Ukraine news agency said.
  • Uzbekistan’s energy minister says he will not agree to political terms that would jeopardize Uzbekistan’s national interests after a Russian proposal for a “gas union” included the Central Asian country.

Diplomacy

  • Putin says the risk of nuclear war is rising, but insists Russia has not “gone mad” and sees its own nuclear arsenal as a purely defensive deterrent.
  • The United States has denounced Putin’s comments as “loose talk” about nuclear weapons, but says Moscow would not attack first.
  • Political talks between Turkey and Russia will take place in Istanbul on Thursday and Friday to discuss regional issues, the Turkish foreign ministry said.
  • The European Commission has proposed a ninth package of sanctions against Russia, including the addition of nearly 200 additional persons and entities to the sanctions list.
  • Western countries have cracked down on the environmental destruction caused by Russia’s invasion at a high-level UN summit on biodiversity in Montreal.

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

Embattled Kyrie Irving tapes message over Nike sneakers...

Keystone pipeline temporarily closed following Kansas oil spill

Peru ex-President Castillo detained as ‘rebellion’ probe proceeds

Christian Pulisic hits the golf course with social...

US prison warden found guilty in ‘rape club’...

AFL reveals fixture for inaugural ‘Gather Round’ in...

Heartless’ response to World Cup death

Ex-NFL player’s widow sues Alabama funeral home for...

US sues to block Microsoft buying ‘Call of...

Aston Villa, Man United, Wolves and Liverpool swap...

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More