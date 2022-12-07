Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 287

As the war between Russia and Ukraine enters its 287th day, we take a look at the main developments.
This is the state of affairs on Wednesday 7 December:
To fight
- Ukraine’s head of military intelligence says Russia has enough high-accuracy missiles to launch several more major airstrikes against Ukraine before supplies run out.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits troops close to the front lines in the eastern Donbas region to celebrate the country’s Armed Forces Day.
- Opposition representatives from five Russian regional councils are urging President Vladimir Putin to end the partial military mobilization he announced in September.
- Belarus plans to move military equipment and security forces on Wednesday and Thursday in what it says are checks on its response to possible acts of “terrorism,” state news agency BelTA reported.
- A third Russian airport was set on fire by drone strikes on Tuesday, a day after Ukraine showed a seemingly new ability to penetrate hundreds of miles into Russia with attacks on two air bases.
Energy
- Russia is considering three options, including a ban on oil sales to some countries and setting maximum discounts at which it would sell its crude oil, to counter the price cap imposed by Western powers, the Vedomosti daily reported.
- The influence of Western powers on Russia has increased with their price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian crude, a US Treasury Department official told Reuters news agency.
Diplomacy
- U.S. lawmakers agree to provide Ukraine with at least $800 million in additional security assistance next year, according to an $858 billion draft defense policy bill unveiled Tuesday.
- Hungary is vetoing a €18 billion loan to Ukraine from the European Union as the row with the bloc over democratic backsliding continues and the other 26 member states delay a decision on releasing billions in aid to Budapest.
- The US and Russia accuse each other of not being interested in peace talks in Ukraine, as calls grow at the United Nations for a ceasefire and diplomacy to end the war started nine months ago by the invasion of Moscow.