Russia-Ukraine war – List of key events, day 286,

As the war between Russia and Ukraine enters its 286th day, we take a look at the main developments.
This is the state of affairs on Tuesday 6 December:
To fight
- A third Russian airport has been set ablaze by a drone strike, a day after Ukraine demonstrated a seemingly new ability to penetrate Russian airspace hundreds of miles deep with attacks on two Russian air bases.
- A drone hit an airfield in Russia’s Kursk region, bordering Ukraine, and set fire to an oil storage tank.
- Russia said three of its servicemen were killed in what it said were Ukrainian drone strikes on two Russian air bases hundreds of miles from the front lines in Ukraine. Kiev did not immediately claim responsibility.
- Ukraine’s head of military intelligence said Russia had enough high-accuracy missiles to launch several more major airstrikes against Ukraine before supplies run out.
- Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said Ukraine continued to shell the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, deliberately creating the threat of a possible nuclear disaster. Ukraine denies shelling the Russian-controlled facility.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited troops close to the front lines in the eastern Donbas region to celebrate the country’s Armed Forces Day.
- Russia and Ukraine said they exchanged 60 POWs on both sides in the latest of a series of such exchanges.
- Opposition representatives from five Russian regional councils urged President Vladimir Putin to issue a decree to end the partial military mobilization he announced in September to bolster Moscow’s invasion force in Ukraine.
Energy
- About half of the region around the Ukrainian capital will be without electricity for the next few days after the latest Russian missile attacks on power plants.
- Ukraine is aiming to significantly reduce the power shortage caused by the Russian raids on Tuesday night, German Energy Minister Galushchenko said.
- The Biden administration is convening a virtual meeting with oil and gas executives on Thursday to discuss how the United States can support Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.
- Thanks to a letter from Russian insurer Ingosstrakh, the first oil tanker was able to sail through Turkish waters in recent days, after Turkish authorities imposed stricter rules.
Diplomacy
- Hungary has vetoed a $19 billion loan to Ukraine from the European Union.
- The European Commission is considering a ban on new investment in Russia’s mining sector as part of sanctions aimed at erode the Kremlin’s ability to finance its war.
- Russia said it could agree with the US on the need for lasting peace in Ukraine, but downplayed the prospect of negotiations until it achieves the goals of its “special military operation”.