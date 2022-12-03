Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 283

As the war between Russia and Ukraine enters its 283rd day, we take a look at the main developments.
This is the state of affairs on Saturday 3 December:
To fight
- Three people have been killed and seven wounded in Russian shelling of the Kherson region in the past 24 hours.
- The regional capital of Kherson — recaptured in mid-November — and other parts of the region were bombed 42 times in the same period, Governor Yaroslav Yanushevich said.
- Russian-installed officials in Donetsk said three people were killed after Ukrainian troops shelled the eastern Ukrainian city.
Diplomacy
- US President Joe Biden does not intend to talk to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, about ending the war in Ukraine as the conditions for such talks do not currently exist, the White House said.
- The Group of Seven and Australia agreed on a price cap of $60 per barrel for Russian crude oil by sea after members of the European Union overcame Poland’s resistance and reached an agreement.
- The chairman of the foreign affairs committee of the Russian lower house, Leonid Slutsky, said that with the cap the EU would endanger its own energy security.
- Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a telephone conversation that Western moves in Ukraine were “destructive” and urged Berlin to reconsider its approach.
- Scholz urged Putin to find a diplomatic solution to the war as soon as possible, “including a withdrawal of Russian troops”.
- Several Ukrainian embassies have received “bloody packages” with animal eyes, the foreign ministry said after a series of letter bombs were sent to locations in Spain, including the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid.
- Russia’s foreign ministry said it was “outraged” by a statement from the French foreign ministry backing plans to establish a tribunal for possible crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine.
- Germany is preparing to deliver seven Gepard tanks to Ukraine, in addition to the 30 air defense tanks already in use against the Russian army.
Economy
- Russia’s economy will shrink by 2.5 percent next year, on top of a 3 percent contraction in 2022, with stubbornly high inflation giving the central bank only limited room to cut interest rates.
- Ukraine’s grain exports so far in the 2022/2023 season are down 29.6 percent from the same phase a year earlier to 18.1 million tonnes following a six-month blockade due to the Russian invasion.
- A group carved a Banksy mural of a battle-ravaged wall in Ukraine, but people were seen and the image of a woman in a gas mask and dressing gown holding a fire extinguisher was under police protection, the governor of the Kiev region said.