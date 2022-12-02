Saturday, December 3, 2022
Russia-Ukraine war – List of key events, Day 282

by Merry
INTERACTIVE - WHO CONTROLS WHAT IN UKRAINE

Table of Contents

As the war between Russia and Ukraine enters its 282nd day, we take a look at the main developments.

This is the state of affairs on Friday 2 December:

Diplomacy

  • US President Joe Biden said he is ready to meet Russia’s Vladimir Putin “if indeed he has an interest in deciding that he is looking for a way to end the war”. The Kremlin “didn’t do that,” he noted.
  • Putin is open to talks about a possible settlement in Ukraine, but the US’s refusal to recognize annexed territories as Russian hinders the search for a possible compromise, the Kremlin said.
  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the US and NATO of direct involvement in the conflict in Ukraine, although he provided no evidence.
  • Biden used the first state visit of his presidency to show unity with France’s Emmanuel Macron to Ukraine.
  • Discussing a possible peace deal with Russia, Macron said: “We will never urge the Ukrainians to make a compromise that will be unacceptable to them.”
  • The International Atomic Energy Agency hopes to reach an agreement with Russia and Ukraine to create a protection zone at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant by the end of the year, the head of the UN nuclear watchdog said.

To fight

  • Ukraine’s armed forces have so far lost between 10,000 and 13,000 soldiers in the war against Russia, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told a Ukrainian television network.
  • Russia’s Defense Ministry and the head of Ukraine’s presidential administration said the two countries exchanged 50 military personnel in the latest prisoner exchange between the two sides.
  • Russian missiles pounded neighborhoods in Kherson, knocking out power in the city where electricity was not restored until nearly three weeks after the departure of Russian troops.
  • The armed forces of Ukraine reported heavy shelling of a number of villages on the eastern frontline near the town of Bakhmut.
  • The Ukrainian military said it found fragments of Russian-fired nuclear-capable missiles with dud warheads in western Ukraine, and their apparent goal was to distract air defenses.
  • Kiev Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko told residents to stock up on water, food and warm clothing in case of a total blackout due to Russian attacks.
  • are American officials discuss a major expansion of training for the Ukrainian army.
  • The US could move some air defense systems from the Middle East to Ukraine, said Raytheon Technologies Chief Executive Greg Hayes Politics.

Economy

  • The Group of Seven countries is “very, very close” to agreeing a price cap of $60 a barrel for Russian marine oil with an adjustment mechanism to keep the cap at 5 percent below market price, a senior G7 official said.
  • Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure have increased the cost of running Ukraine’s economy next year, rising to $1 billion a month above previous estimates of $3 to $4 billion, the head of the International Monetary Fund said.
