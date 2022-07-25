Russia Ukraine news: Putin ‘suffers late-night health scare with medics rushed to his bedside’

Vladimir Putin suffered a late night health scare this weekend, according to a Telegram station that claims to be monitoring the Russian leader’s health.

The 69-year-old suffered from “severe nausea” overnight from Friday to Saturday, with doctors rushing to his bed for about three hours, the General SVR broadcaster said.

Putin has now recovered, he claimed, but could be replaced this week with a body double in meetings or use “deep fake” technology to stage television appearances.

It comes just days after Ukraine’s spy chief suggested Putin had been replaced by a decoy during a state visit to Iran.

Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, has expressed suspicions after viewing footage of the Russian leader disembarking from a plane in Tehran on Tuesday.

“Please watch the moment when Putin gets off the plane. Is it Putin at all?’ he said on Ukrainian television.

General SVR previously claimed that Putin is secretly treated for cancer and that top adviser Nikolai Patrushev regularly assists him during operations.

None of the channel’s claims have been verified, but Putin wouldn’t be the first Russian leader to use a bait if it can be proven.

Josef Stalin is said to have used multiple body doubles when he was leader of the Soviet Union, two of whom have since come forward to speak about the experience.

One, known only as “Rashid,” claimed he was one of many men employed by the KGB to replace Stalin in public appearances where he feared being assassinated, or to give the public the impression that he was healthy when he was sick.

Felix Dadaev then came forward in 2008 to claim he was also such a doppelgänger, saying that Putin’s regime had given him permission to tell his story through state media.

Leonid Brezhnev, another Soviet leader, is also said to have used doubles.

Putin himself admitted that he considered using decoys for protection during the Chechen war, but claims he rejected the idea and it was never implemented.

General SVR, who claims to be led by a former officer of the Russian foreign intelligence service, said today: “Putin needed urgent medical care during the night of Friday 22 to Saturday 23 July.

“At about 1 a.m., the medical workers on duty at… [his] whereabouts were subpoenaed to the President. Putin complained of severe nausea.

“Twenty minutes later, an additional team of doctors was called with the president’s attending physicians.

“It is known that doctors provided assistance and were near Putin for three hours, and after the president’s condition improved, they left his rooms.”

It claimed a decision had been made that in some events this week “he will be replaced by a doppelganger”.

In addition, “deepfake technology” could be used to represent meetings with Putin that were not – in fact – in real time.

Political scientist Valery Solovey, who has long claimed that the Russian leader is ill, said: “The Americans, especially the CIA, have information about the real health of the Russian president.

“They are sure he has serious problems, including mental ones.”

He spoke despite CIA Director William Burns saying last week that Putin is “totally too healthy.” The Kremlin routinely denies that Putin has any health problems.

British MI6 director Richard Moore later added: “There is no evidence that Putin is suffering from any serious illness.”

Solovey, a former professor at the prestigious Institute of International Relations in Moscow [MGIMO]suggested the “too healthy” comment was made because the US is negotiating with Russia behind the scenes.

Solovey countered: ‘Putin’s health topic is one of the… [most] central to Russian policy discussions.’

He claimed that the denial of medical problems “only reinforces the suspicion that there is a problem.” ‘[When] Putin shows up, what do we see?

‘A man with a limp, a man with dark spots, a man who has to interrupt meetings for so-called ‘consultations’.

“In reality, at that point, he needs medical attention…

‘People draw conclusions based on what they see.

“TV is a big liar, but it’s getting harder to hide the real state of affairs.”

Solovey, like General SVR, has previously claimed that Putin suffers from serious illnesses, including cancer, Parkinson’s disease and schizoaffective disorder.