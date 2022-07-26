Russia to withdraw from the International Space Station after 2024 and focus on its own station 

Russia will pull out of the International Space Station (ISS) project “after 2024” to build its own equivalent, the newly appointed head of the space agency Roscosmos said on Tuesday.

“I think by then we will start building a Russian orbital station,” Roscosmos chief Yury Borisov said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a report by the Russian Federation. Moscow Timescalling the space program the top “priority”.

“Of course we will fulfill all our obligations to our partners, but the decision to leave this station after 2024 has been made,” Borisov added.

"I think we will build a Russian orbital station by then," Roscosmos chief Yury Borisov said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Borisov reportedly told Putin that the Russian space industry is in a “difficult” situation, adding that he would try to “raise the bar and provide the Russian economy with the necessary space services first and foremost.” , noting navigation, communication and data transfer, among others.

Roscosmos unveiled a model of the Russian orbital station on Tuesday.

Citing an unnamed industry source, Interfax reported that Russia’s new space station would cost $6 billion.

Launched in 1998 by the Russian and US space agencies, the ISS was a rare area of ​​cooperation between Moscow and Washington amid sharply deteriorating relations in recent years.

Earlier this month, NASA announced it would resume flights to the ISS with Russia.

Russia's decision to withdraw from the ISS comes amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which led to several rounds of unprecedented Western sanctions against Moscow.

Russia’s decision to withdraw from the ISS comes amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which led to several rounds of unprecedented Western sanctions against Moscow.

In early July, NASA issued a rare reprimand to the Russian space agency after three cosmonauts aboard the ISS displayed anti-Ukraine propaganda.

The trio were seen holding flags of the Luhansk People’s Republic and the Donetsk People’s Republic — two Russian-backed separatist regions in eastern Ukraine that are recognized as independent states only by Moscow and Syria.

They claimed the conquest of the region was “a liberation day to celebrate both on Earth and in space.”

Commenting on the photos, posted by Russian state space company Roscosmos, NASA said it “firmly rebukes Russia for using the International Space Station for political purposes to support its war against Ukraine.”

Press Secretary Jackie McGuinness added it was “fundamentally contrary to the station’s primary function among the 15 international participating countries to advance science and develop technology for peaceful purposes.”

In April, former Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin threatened to end cooperation with Western partners on the ISS in retaliation for the sanctions.

“The restoration of normal relations between the partners in the International Space Station and other projects is only possible with the complete and unconditional lifting of illegal sanctions,” Rogozin said on Twitter.

Rogozin told Russian state television in April that Moscow would no longer cooperate with its international partners aboard the ISS.

It comes after Rogozin posted a storm of since-deleted tweets earlier this month denouncing Western sanctions imposed on Russia during its invasion of Ukraine.

Earth seen from the ISS porthole can be seen above