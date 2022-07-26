Russia to withdraw from International Space Station ‘after 2024’

Russia has decided to leave the International Space Station “after 2024,” the newly appointed chief of the Moscow space agency told President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

The announcement comes as tensions rise between the Kremlin and the West over Moscow’s military intervention in Ukraine and several rounds of unprecedented sanctions against Russia.

Russia and the United States have worked side by side on the ISS, which has been in orbit since 1998.

“Of course we will fulfill all our obligations to our partners, but the decision to leave this station after 2024 has been made,” Yuri Borisov, who was appointed chief of Roscosmos in mid-July, told Putin.

“I think by then we will start assembling a Russian orbital station,” Borisov added, calling it the top “priority” of the space program.

“Good,” Putin replied in Kremlin comments.

Until now, space exploration has been one of the few areas where cooperation between Russia and the United States and its allies had not been destroyed by tensions over Ukraine and elsewhere.

Borisov said the space industry was in a “difficult situation”.

He said he would try to “raise the bar and provide the Russian economy with the necessary space services first and foremost,” pointing to navigation, communications and data transmission, among other things.

Sending the first man into space in 1961 and launching the first satellite four years earlier are among the most significant achievements of the Soviet space program and remain a major source of national pride in Russia.

But experts say the Russian space agency remains a shadow of its former self and has suffered a series of setbacks in recent years, including corruption scandals and the loss of a number of satellites and other spacecraft.

Borisov, a former deputy prime minister with a military background, has replaced Dmitry Rogozin, a bloated nationalist politician known for his bombastic statements and eccentric behaviour.

(AFP)