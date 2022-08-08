Russia suspends START weapons inspections over US travel curbs

Russia told the United States on Monday it will not allow its weapons to be inspected under the START nuclear arms control treaty for the time being due to travel restrictions imposed by Washington and its allies.

The inspection conditions proposed by Washington created “unilateral benefits for the United States and effectively deprive the Russian Federation of the right to conduct inspections on US soil,” the Moscow Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Russia remained fully committed to complying with all provisions of the treaty, it added.

The United States and its allies, including Britain and the European Union, closed their airspace to Russian planes as part of a barrage of sanctions imposed in response to Russia’s decision to send its forces to Ukraine in February .

The New START treaty, which came into effect in 2011, limits the number of strategic warheads the United States and Russia can deploy, and the use of land, submarine and bomber missiles to deliver them.

US President Joe Biden said on Monday that his administration was ready to negotiate “quickly” a framework to replace New START, which expires in 2026, if Moscow demonstrates its willingness to resume work on nuclear arms control.

But Russia’s mission to the United Nations said Washington had pulled out of separate talks with Moscow over strategic stability over the conflict in Ukraine and had to decide what it wanted.

The next day, the Kremlin said time is running out to negotiate a replacement for New START, putting global security at risk.

The conflict in Ukraine has raised political tensions to levels not seen since the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962, with politicians in both Russia and the United States speaking publicly about the risk of World War III.

Moscow says it was forced to intervene in Ukraine to protect Russian-speakers from persecution and to avert a Western threat to use Ukraine to threaten Russia’s security. Kiev and its western allies say these are baseless pretexts for imperial-style land grabs.

(REUTERS)