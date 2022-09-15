Russia strikes Ukrainian dam in city of Kryvyi Rih in latest ‘revenge’ attack

<!–

Evacuations are underway in a major Ukrainian city after Russia carried out a goddamn attack with eight cruise missiles in its latest “revenge” strike on civilians when the invasion failed.

Kryvyi Rih, President Zelensky’s hometown, was flooded with water Wednesday afternoon and overnight after an attack on the Karachun Dam.

The strikes severely damaged the dam and a nearby pumping station, releasing massive amounts of water into the Inhulets River and causing it to swell.

Water spilled from damaged Karachun dam near Kryvyi Rih town after Russia hit with eight cruise missiles late this Wednesday

Streets and houses in the city were flooded overnight as the river burst its banks, while bridges were also swept away.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president’s office, said two districts of the city — with a pre-war population of 650,000 — were at risk of flooding.

Residents of those neighborhoods – including the city center – have been asked to leave.

The water is now making its way downstream to Kherson, where it is likely to damage or wash away pontoon bridges used by Ukrainian forces to attack the city.

“Russian forces have likely targeted the Karachun Dam to damage Ukrainian pontoon bridges further downstream,” the Institute for the Study of War think tank reported.

The attack comes “in light of recent reports that Ukrainian forces are trying to extend their bridgehead across the Inhulets River at Davydiv Brid as part of Kherson’s ongoing counteroffensive,” it added.

It comes after Russia also hit power plants and pipelines in Kharkiv with missiles, cutting off power and water to the city after its troops were directed east.

Zelensky spoke about the latest Russian attacks in his late-night speech, calling Putin’s forces “weak creatures” and “terrorists.”

“Your missile strikes today, Russian missiles aimed at Kryvyi Rih, the dam of the Karachunivske reservoir, the objects that have no military value at all,” he said.

‘Hitting hundreds of thousands of ordinary citizens is another reason Russia will lose’ [the war].

‘You are weaklings who wage war against civilians; rogues who, fled from the battlefield, seek to harm somewhere far away.’