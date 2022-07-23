Russia speaks of expanding Ukraine mission despite realities on the ground

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said this week that Moscow is expanding its military targets in Ukraine beyond the eastern Donbas region. But the Russian military is experiencing difficulties on the ground, leading many to question whether it is realistic for the Kremlin to expand the scope of its operations in Ukraine.

President Vladimir Putin’s stated goal for the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24 was the “demilitarization and de-nazification of Ukraine,” a pretext that many believed meant a large-scale Russian takeover, including possible regime change. But Ukraine resisted vehemently, prompting Russia in late March to say it was focusing its targets on the eastern Donbas region, which pro-Moscow separatists had seized as early as 2014.

But again, it seems that the Donbas is not enough for Moscow. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told state media on July 20 that Russia is no longer “alone” trying to take control of the Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, or administrative divisions, in Donbas.

“The geography is different now. It is not just about the DNR and LNR, but also the Kherson region, the Zaporizhia region and a number of other areas,” Lavrov said, using the acronyms for Donetsk and Luhansk adopted by pro-Russian separatists in those areas. .

Slow Russian progress

Russia has made progress in parts of the Donbas. In early July, Moscow claimed control of the entire Luhansk Oblast bordering Russia in southeastern Ukraine, a claim confirmed by the Institute for the Study of War, a think tank in Washington, DC. But it’s a different story in Donetsk, where Russia has failed to capture strategically important cities like Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

“Russia is making slow progress and we can see it suffering significant losses, especially when it comes to military equipment,” said Sim Tack, an analyst at Force Analysis, a US military consultancy.

Tack suggested that Lavrov’s statement this week may have played into the ambiguity of place names. Russia controls the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine and most of the region that bears his name, but faces strong Ukrainian resistance as it attempts to take the rest of Kherson Oblast. Russia controls part of the Zaporizhzhya Oblast, including the port city of Mariupol, but not the city of Zaporizhzhya.

Lavrov’s statement could be part of “preparing a future effort to annex parts of the regions currently controlled by Russia,” said Jeff Hawn, an expert on Russian military affairs and a non-resident fellow. at the New Lines Institute, a US geopolitical research center.

But Hawn said another “completely plausible” explanation for Lavrov’s statement is that Russia is really considering “pushing the offensive even further west”.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby warned on Wednesday that Russia may be planning to use various methods to justify the seizure of more Ukrainian territory. Putin could use ‘rigged’ referendums in Kherson and Zaporizhzhya oblasts to ‘roll out a version of what you might call an ‘annexation script’ very similar to the one we saw in 2014′, when the Kremlin issued a controversial referendum in Crimea on return to Russia to justify its annexation.

Indeed, Moscow has already launched a campaign to get officials and teachers in occupied parts of Ukraine to establish a Russian government there — including offering jobs with generous salaries to people moving to occupied parts of Kherson Oblast.

‘Russia does not know what its war goals are’

The strategic port city of Odessa has also remained an elusive prize. Long a favorite destination for Russian tourists, it is located 220 kilometers west of the front line. Russians “talk a lot about the idea of ​​taking Odessa,” Hawn said, but the port hub appears to be “very difficult for them to capture at this stage of the conflict.”

Ukraine is becoming increasingly effective at attacking Russian supply lines thanks to weapons supplied by the West, most notably the US HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) delivered in recent weeks. “The Russians are struggling to quickly replace lost equipment at the front and they have to push forward very carefully,” Tack said.

If the Russian military expanded its campaign into western Ukraine, Tack said, Russia’s supply lines would become even more vulnerable. Consequently, such an offensive “necessarily leads to significant losses in terms of both people and logistics, especially if the Ukrainians manage to cut the supply lines”.

So Moscow would have to make great sacrifices to get closer to Odessa. And the hardest task was yet to come. “Any time Russia tries to take a major city — like Kiev or Kharkiv (which it hasn’t captured either) — it’s either repelled by Ukrainian forces or has enormous difficulty taking it,” Tack said.

So it’s best to view Lavrov’s statement through a political rather than a military lens, Tack said. The Russian foreign minister described not so much a battle plan as a speech addressed to a domestic audience, to “show the Russian public that Russia is winning,” Tack said, “to perpetuate the myth of a victorious army. “.

The timing of Lavrov’s comments is also telling. “What Lavrov said can be seen as a Russian response to all the commentary on the impact that the HIMARS are having in favor of Ukraine,” Tack said.

Indeed, the interview with Lavrov is the first time a Russian official has referred to these American weapons. Lavrov’s comments may be a way of arguing that the rocket launchers aren’t slowing down Russia’s advance into Ukraine — because how could it be, if Russia broadens its military targets?

“It is also interesting to note that Lavrov is using the arrival of the HIMARs to justify the expansion of the war targets,” Hawn added. The foreign minister said the military would have to push west to get these rocket launchers out of the area bordering Russia, as their presence on Ukrainian soil poses a threat to Russia’s national security.

But Hawn said this justification shows that “Russia has lost track of its war goals and is using this as a sort of pretext to continue fighting.”

And this is perhaps the most worrying scenario – because if Russia doesn’t have clear objectives, there’s no reason to stop fighting.

Lavrov’s statements indicate that Moscow does not know how to climb out of this conflict, Hawn said, so it may be that the easiest solution is to just keep fighting.

This article has been translated from the original into French.