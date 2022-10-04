Russia space agency seeking to extend ISS participation past 2024: official

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



The Russian space agency is discussing with Moscow a continuation of its participation in the International Space Station beyond 2024, a Roscosmos official said Monday.

Sergei Krikalev, head of Russia’s manned spaceflight programs, told reporters that Roscosmos had begun “talking with our government about expanding our participation in the ISS program and that we hope to get permission to proceed next year. “

With ties between Russia and the West severed by the war in Ukraine, Roscosmos chief Yuri Borissov had announced in the summer that Russia would leave the ISS “after 2024” and attempt to build its own space station.

He has not set a firm date for that plan.

Krikalev admitted that the construction of a new station was not going to happen anytime soon, “so we will probably keep flying until we have new infrastructure.”

His comments, in English, came during a NASA press conference ahead of Wednesday’s launch of a SpaceX rocket that will carry a Russian cosmonaut, two American astronauts and a Japanese astronaut to the ISS.

ISS partner countries – the United States, Russia, Europe, Canada and Japan – have currently only committed to operating the lab in orbit until 2024, although US officials have already stated they want to continue until 2030.

The space sector is one of the few areas of cooperation that has survived the extreme tensions between the United States and Russia since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February.

American, Russians shoot at ISS as war rages in Ukraine (update)

© 2022 AFP