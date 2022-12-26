Russia shoots down a Ukrainian drone near its Engels airbase

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Russian military said Monday it shot down a Ukrainian drone approaching an airbase deep in Russia, the second time the airbase has been attacked this month, raising questions about the effectiveness of Russia’s air defenses if drones can fly that far into the country.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said the incident took place in the early hours of Monday and three servicemen were killed by debris at the Engels airbase which is home to the Tu-95 and Tu-160 nuclear-capable strategic bombers that have been involved in launching attacks against Ukraine. .

Engels is in Russia’s Saratov region on the Volga River, more than 600 kilometers (more than 370 miles) east of the Ukrainian border.

No damage was inflicted on the Russian planes, the ministry said.

It is the second time that Engels has been attacked by Ukrainian drones; On December 5, unprecedented drone strikes on Engels and the Dyagilevo base in the Ryazan region of western Russia killed a total of three servicemen and injured four more. The attacks on the airbases were followed by a massive retaliatory missile barrage in Ukraine that struck homes and buildings and killed civilians.

In Ukraine, the night from Sunday to Monday seemed unusually quiet. For the first time in weeks, Russian forces did not shell the Dnipropetrovsk region, which borders the partially occupied southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, its governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported on Telegram.

“This is the third quiet night in five and a half months since the Russians began shelling” the areas around the city of Nikopol, Reznichenko wrote. Nikopol is located across the Dnieper River from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which is under the control of Russian forces.

Ukrainian-controlled areas of the neighboring Kherson region were shelled 33 times in the last 24 hours, according to the Ukrainian governor of Kherson, Yaroslav Yanushevich. There were no victims.

On Saturday, a deadly attack on the city of Kherson, which was retaken by Kyiv forces last month, left dozens dead and wounded.