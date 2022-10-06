Russia seeks secret UN vote on condemning Ukraine annexation

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia called for a secret vote next week on a Western-backed resolution that would condemn the “attempted illegal annexation” of part of four Ukrainian regions and demand that Moscow immediately reverse its actions. Russia apparently hopes it will get more support from the 193 countries in the General Assembly if their votes are not public.

Russia vetoed what would have been a legally binding Security Council resolution on September 30 to condemn annexation referendums in Ukraine’s four regions as illegal, invalidate them and urge all countries to annex the Moscow not to recognize claimed territory.

The United States and Albania, which supported the resolution, have vowed to bring the matter up to all UN members in the General Assembly, where there are no vetoes, but resolutions are not legally binding.

“Unless the international community reacts,” said the UN Ambassador to the European Union, Olof Skoog, on Wednesday, “there may be claims that no one is paying attention and this is now carte blanche for other countries to do the same or give recognition.” to what Russia has done.”

The General Assembly has announced that its emergency special session on Ukraine will resume on Monday afternoon, when the draft resolution will be presented. Diplomats said they expect member states’ speeches to continue on Tuesday, with a vote on the resolution likely on Wednesday.

Votes on resolutions in the world body are traditionally public and are lit with different colored lights on a large board bearing the name of each country.

But Russia’s UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said in a six-page letter to all other UN ambassadors obtained by The Associated Press that UN legal counsel has confirmed that a secret ballot can be used by the General Assembly “when decision-making”.

In addition to demanding that Russia undo the annexation of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhia, the draft resolution would declare that Moscow’s actions violate Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and are “inconsistent” with the principles of the UN Charter.

The proposed resolution also says the annexations “have no validity under international law and do not constitute the basis for any change in the status of these regions of Ukraine.”

It demands that Russia “immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all its armed forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders…to allow for a peaceful resolution of the conflict…through political dialogue, negotiations, mediation and other peaceful resolutions.” resources.”

Russia’s call for a secret ballot on the resolution is the latest step in the escalating confrontation between Moscow and the United States and its European allies over the February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Russia’s Security Council veto last Friday came hours after a lavish Kremlin ceremony in which President Vladimir Putin signed treaties to annex the Russian-occupied Ukrainian regions, saying they were now part of Russia and would be defended by Moscow.

Putin signed the final papers on Wednesday to annex the four regions and in a defiant move, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov held the door open for further land grabs in Ukraine, saying that “certain areas will be reclaimed, and we will continue to consult residents who would like to embrace Russia.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to the annexation by announcing Ukraine’s swift application to join NATO. In a decree released on Tuesday, he also ruled out negotiations with Russia, stating that Putin’s actions made it impossible to talk to the Russian leader.

In its letter to UN member states, Russia’s Nebenzia called the attempt by the US and its allies to have the General Assembly condemn the referendums “a clearly politicized and provocative development aimed at widening the divide” between UN member states.

He claimed that the Western actions have nothing to do with the protection of international law and the UN Charter, and only “pursue their own geopolitical objectives”, claiming that the Western “double standards” declared Kosovo’s independence from Serbia in 2008 without a referendum .

Unlike Kosovo, Nebenzia said, Ukraine’s four regions “are now exposed to a real existential threat from Ukraine”.

The Russian ambassador said Moscow understands the “enormous pressure” that the United States and its allies will put on other countries to support the resolution, and “we also understand that in such circumstances it can be very difficult for positions to be made public. expressed.” Therefore, he said, Russia is proposing a secret ballot and calling on member states to support the initiative.

Asked for a response to the Russian move, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield replied: “No comment.”

Although Russia’s veto prevented the Security Council from taking action against Ukraine, the General Assembly passed three resolutions.

It voted 141-5 to 35 abstentions on March 2 to demand an immediate ceasefire from Russia, the withdrawal of all its armed forces and protection for all civilians. On March 24, it voted 140 to 5 with 38 abstentions on a resolution that blames Russia for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and calls for an immediate ceasefire and protection for millions of civilians and the homes, schools and hospitals vital are for their survival.

But the assembly voted by a much narrower margin on April 7 to suspend Russia from the world organization’s leading human rights body, the Geneva-based Human Rights Council, over allegations that Russian soldiers in Ukraine have committed human rights violations committed by the United States and Ukraine. committed. called war crimes. The vote was 93-24 with 58 abstentions.

