Russia says using the phone enabled Ukraine to attack its troops

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Unauthorized use of mobile phones by Russian soldiers led to a deadly Ukrainian missile attack on the facility where they were stationed, the Russian military said late Tuesday, bringing the death toll from the weekend attack to 89.

General Lieutenant Sergei Sevryukov said in a statement that Kyiv forces could “determine the coordinates of the location of military personnel” through telephone signals and launch an attack. Sevryukov said unspecified measures were being taken to “prevent similar tragic incidents in the future” and pledged to punish officials responsible for the violation.

The attack, one of the deadliest attacks on Kremlin forces since the start of the war more than 10 months ago, took place a minute after the start of the new year, according to Sevryukov.

Ukrainian forces fired six missiles from a US-supplied HIMARS multi-launch system at a building “in the area of ​​Makiivka” where the soldiers were stationed. Two missiles were shot down, but four hit the building and exploded, causing the building to collapse. The Russian Defense Ministry initially said 63 troops were killed in the attack. But as emergency services searched the building’s rubble, the death toll has risen to 89, Sevryukov said Tuesday. The deputy commander of the regiment was among those killed.

Other, unconfirmed reports put the death toll much higher.

The Strategic Communications Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine claimed on Sunday that about 400 mobilized Russian soldiers were killed at a vocational school building in Makiivka and about 300 others were injured. That claim could not be independently verified. The Russian statement said the strike took place “in the Makiivka area” and made no mention of the vocational school.

The attack represented another setback to the Kremlin’s stalled war effort in Ukraine, which was undermined by a successful Ukrainian counter-offensive. It aroused renewed criticism within Russia of the way the war is being conducted.

According to unconfirmed reports in Russian-language media, the victims were mobilized reservists from the region.