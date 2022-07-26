Russia Says It Will Quit the International Space Station After 2024

This month, however, NASA strongly criticized Russia after Roscosmos distributed photos of the three Russian astronauts on the space station with the flags of Russian-backed separatists in two provinces of Ukraine.

How long the station could operate without Russia’s involvement is uncertain. The orbiting outpost consists of two sections, one led by NASA, the other by Russia. The two are connected. Much of the power on the Russian side comes from NASA’s solar panels, while the Russians provide the propulsion to raise the orbit periodically.

It is conceivable that Russia would be willing to sell half of the station to NASA or a private company. NASA is also looking at whether American spacecraft can take over some of the tasks of increasing the orbit of the space station. But because of the location of NASA’s docks, the US vehicles would be less capable of adjusting the orientation of the space station.

Russia has plans for its own space station, but Roscosmos has not had the money for years. After the retirement of the US space shuttles in 2011, NASA had to buy seats on the Soyuz rockets, giving the Russians a steady flow of money. Those revenues dried up after SpaceX began transporting NASA astronauts two years ago. Russia lost additional revenue sources as a result of economic sanctions that prevented European and other nations from launching satellites on its missiles.

“Without cooperation with the West, the Russian space program in all its parts, including the military, is impossible,” said Dr. luzin.

Russia also wants to work more closely with China’s space program, which on Sunday launched a laboratory module to add to its Tiangong space station. But Tiangong is not in orbit that can be reached from the Russian launch pads, and much of the discussion between the two countries has focused on cooperation in lunar exploration.