Russia Says It Will Quit the International Space Station After 2024
As the race to the moon waned, American and Soviet astronauts met and first shook hands in 1975. The United States and Russia continued to work together in space, looking beyond their hostilities on Earth, culminating in the 1990s with the two nations jointly building and operating a laboratory in space.
The future of that partnership became uncertain on Tuesday when the new head of the Russian space agency announced that Russia would be leaving the International Space Station after its current commitment expired at the end of 2024.
“The decision to leave the station after 2024 has been made,” said Yuri Borisov, who was appointed this month to head Roscosmos, a state-controlled company responsible for the country’s space program.
Mr Putin’s response: “Good.”
With tensions rising between Washington and Moscow after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, Russian space officials, including Dmitry Rogozin, Borisov’s predecessor, had stated in recent months that Russia intended to leave. But they all left uncertainty about when it would happen and whether a final decision had been made.
If Russia perseveres, it could accelerate the end of a project that NASA has spent about $100 billion on over the past quarter-century and begin the scramble for what to do next. The space station, a collaboration with Russia that also involves Canada, Europe and Japan, is key to studying the effects of weightlessness and radiation on human health — research not yet completed but needed before astronauts embark on extended trips to March start. It has also become a testing ground for commercial uses of the space, including visits by wealthy individuals and the production of high-purity optical fibers.
NASA did not respond to a request for comment. A White House official said the United States has not received formal notice from Russia that it would withdraw from the space station, although officials have seen the public comments.
“We are exploring options to mitigate potential impacts to the ISS beyond 2024 if Russia actually pulls out,” said John Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council.
State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a briefing on Tuesday that “I understand we were surprised by the public statement that went out,” adding that Russia’s announcement was “an unfortunate development.” .
NASA has said it plans to continue operating the space station until the end of 2030. The “after” in “after 2024” in Borisov’s words provides leeway for Russia to extend its participation beyond its current commitment.
“This could be an outburst from the Russians,” said Phil Larson, a White House space adviser during the Obama administration. “It can be revised, or it can come to fruition.”
But experts say the announcement is clouding the prospect of keeping the station running until the end of the decade.
“The withdrawal will take some time,” said Pavel Luzin, a Russian military and space analyst. “Most likely we should interpret this as Russia’s refusal to extend the operation of the station until 2030.”
Speaking from orbit at a conference on the research of the space station, Kjell Lindgren, one of the NASA astronauts on the ISS, said nothing had changed up there.
“That’s very recent news,” he said, “so we haven’t heard anything officially. Of course, you know, we’re trained to do a mission here, and that mission is one that takes the entire crew.”
For nearly half a century, starting with a meeting of American and Soviet astronauts in orbit in 1975 during the Apollo-Soyuz mission, cooperation in space has been seen as a way to foster positive relations between the two countries. even if diplomatic tensions persisted. . The decades of cooperation in space have endured numerous ups and downs in United States-Russia relations.
From 1995 to 1998, NASA’s space shuttles docked at the Russian Mir space station and American astronauts lived on Mir.
In 1994, President Bill Clinton rearranged efforts to build Freedom, a space station proposed by President Ronald Reagan a decade earlier as the International Space Station, and added Russia as one of the key participants.
The decision was a symbol of the post-Cold War collaboration between the world’s two space superpowers, who competed to launch rockets and astronauts into orbit during tense stages of their global competition and later entered the lunar race that led to the Apollo landings of the 1960s. and 1970s. But US policymakers also made a cold calculation in the 1990s that building the space station would create work for Russian missile engineers who would otherwise have sold their considerable expertise to countries that wanted to build missiles, such as North Korea.
The station’s first module was launched in 1998 and has been home to astronauts since 2000. Russian and American crew members flew together in Soyuz capsules and the space shuttles for orbit travel from the Baikonur cosmodrome and the Kennedy Space Center. They shared meals and vacations, worked together to repair and maintain the station, and discussed the politics raging their nations on the surface.
NASA officials, seeking to extend the space station’s operations through 2030, have expressed confidence that Russia will remain despite recent shifts in its broader political relationship.
This month, however, NASA strongly criticized Russia after Roscosmos distributed photos of the three Russian astronauts on the space station with the flags of Russian-backed separatists in two provinces of Ukraine.
How long the station could operate without Russia’s involvement is uncertain. The orbiting outpost consists of two sections, one led by NASA, the other by Russia. The two are connected. Much of the power on the Russian side comes from NASA’s solar panels, while the Russians provide the propulsion to raise the orbit periodically.
It is conceivable that Russia would be willing to sell half of the station to NASA or a private company. NASA is also looking at whether American spacecraft can take over some of the tasks of increasing the orbit of the space station. But because of the location of NASA’s docks, the US vehicles would be less capable of adjusting the orientation of the space station.
Russia has plans for its own space station, but Roscosmos has not had the money for years. After the retirement of the US space shuttles in 2011, NASA had to buy seats on the Soyuz rockets, giving the Russians a steady flow of money. Those revenues dried up after SpaceX began transporting NASA astronauts two years ago. Russia lost additional revenue sources as a result of economic sanctions that prevented European and other nations from launching satellites on its missiles.
“Without cooperation with the West, the Russian space program in all its parts, including the military, is impossible,” said Dr. luzin.
Russia also wants to work more closely with China’s space program, which on Sunday launched a laboratory module to add to its Tiangong space station. But Tiangong is not in orbit that can be reached from the Russian launch pads, and much of the discussion between the two countries has focused on cooperation in lunar exploration.
“The prospect of working with China is a fiction,” said Dr. luzin. “The Chinese saw Russia as a potential partner until 2012 and have since stopped. Today, Russia cannot offer China anything in terms of space.”
Not so long ago, it was the United States that wanted to put an end to the International Space Station after 2024.
In 2018, the Trump administration proposed cutting federal funding for the space station, hoping to move the astronauts to commercial stations. That initiative petered out a year later, when NASA shifted its focus to accelerating plans to send astronauts back to the moon.
NASA is still trying to kick-start a market for future commercial space stations. In December, it awarded contracts totaling $415.6 million to three companies: Blue Origin of Kent, Wash.; Nanoracks from Houston; and Northrop Grumman of Dulles, Va. – to develop their designs.
Paul Martin, NASA’s Inspector General, however, has warned that even if the International Space Station continues through 2030, commercial follow-ups may not be ready in time, and that there could be a gap where NASA does not have a laboratory in orbit to conduct research, especially on the health effects on long term of gravity and radiation on astronauts.
If Russia’s decision leads to the shutdown of the ISS, then China may own the only space station in orbit. China has offered to fly astronauts from other countries to Tiangong. Astronauts from the European Space Agency have already trained with Chinese astronauts. In general, NASA is prohibited from working directly with China.
The new turmoil may also reveal another unresolved issue: how to safely dispose of something the size of a football field and weighing nearly a million pounds. In a report released in January, NASA discussed a plan to push the station into the atmosphere so that anything that survived the reentry would splash into the Pacific Ocean. The detailed logistics still need to be worked out.
Peter Bakker and Michael Crowley contributed reporting from Washington.