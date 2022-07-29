Russia says it is leaving the International Space Station program. What does that mean?

Credit: CC0 Public Domain



Russia will withdraw from the International Space Station project after 2024 to focus on forming its own space station, the head of the Russian space agency said Tuesday.

The announcement, made by Roscosmos CEO Yuri Borisov, reflects the further disintegration of US-Russia relations. The two countries have been collaborating with Japan, Canada and other European countries on the project for nearly 30 years.

Borisov said Russia will honor all commitments to its partners, but will not abandon the 2024 deadline. “I think we will have started work on the Russian space station by then,” he said.

Russian officials have not yet notified NASA of their plans, said Robyn Gatens, NASA’s director of the space station.

What is the International Space Station? What significance has it contributed to science? Here’s what you need to know.

What is the International Space Station?

The International Space Station, or ISS, is a large spacecraft that orbits the Earth and houses crews of astronauts and cosmonauts, according to NASA.

The station is the culmination of the work of several countries. It is not owned by one nation; rather, it is a “cooperation program” between Europe, the US, Russia, Canada and Japan, according to the European Space Agency.

When was it launched?

The station was first launched in November 1998. The first crew arrived when the station became habitable on November 2, 2000, and researchers have lived on the space station ever since.

How was it built?

The first part of the ISS was launched in 1998 by a Russian rocket, according to NASA. It was painstakingly built in 42 different launches over a decade, using components borrowed from each country. Construction of the station was completed in 2011. It can accommodate a crew of six, plus visitors, and occupies the area of ​​a football field.

How far from Earth is it?

NASA says the space station’s orbit is about 250 miles above Earth. According to NASA, the station orbits the Earth every 90 minutes at a speed of about five miles per second. In a day, the station makes 16 orbits, meaning it travels through 16 sunrises and sunsets, NASA says.

How are things in the space station?

The space station is both a science lab and a home. It has five bedrooms and two bathrooms and can accommodate up to six people at a time. The station also has a gymnasium and bay window overlooking the space.

Russia (Roscosmos), the US (NASA), Japan (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and Europe (European Space Agency) have science labs in the space station.

How many people have lived there?

On May 2, according to NASA, 258 people visited the ISS. About 158 ​​of those visitors were from the US and 54 were from Russia.

What has the ISS contributed to science?

The various research projects being conducted on the ISS are vast and varied, according to NASA. Breakthroughs in disease, water purification systems, how bodies change with microgravity, black holes and growing food in microgravity conditions are just some of the advances scientists have made aboard the space station.

How will Russia’s departure affect US-Russia relations?

Space exploration and research have long transcended Earth politics between Russia and the US

Russia’s departure from the space station comes as tensions between the two countries are high as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It is unclear how US-Russian relations will be affected by the move.

