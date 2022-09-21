WhatsNew2Day
Russia releases 10 foreign prisoners of war captured in Ukraine including captives from US and UK

Russia releases 10 foreign POWs captured in Ukraine, including US and UK prisoners

  • BREAKING: more to come

Published: 16:59, September 21, 2022 | Updated: 17:01, September 21, 2022

Russia has released 10 foreign prisoners of war captured during fighting in Ukraine, a Saudi official said.

The list of newly released detainees includes British, American, Swedish, Croatian and Moroccan nationals, the official said, adding that they were released after negotiations led by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

A plane carrying the detainees left Russia earlier today and landed in Saudi Arabia this afternoon.

