Russia ‘recruited volunteer soldiers from a mental health unit’ for its war in Ukraine 

Russia is recruiting volunteer soldiers from a mental health unit for Vladimir Putin’s ongoing war in Ukraine, offering rewards for those who sign up, according to a poster pictured online.

The ad, posted on the homepage of the St. Petersburg Psychoneurological Pharmacy No. 2, calls for military recruits for the Russian volunteer battalions ‘Kronstadt’, ‘Neva’ and ‘Pavlovsk’.

The poster promises volunteers who sign contracts to join the battalions for at least six months of lump sum payments, housing allowances and municipal services. The poster appeared to have been removed on Tuesday.

However, a user on Twitter posted a screenshot of the poster on the facility’s website. Another user shared a photo of what appeared to be the same poster pinned to a board at what they believed to be their local clinic.

Other “benefits” on the poster offered to volunteers included the right to obtain combat veteran status, the right to apply to “higher education institutions” without competition, and one-time material aid.

According to News weekAnother ad described how to pass a psychiatric examination to get a gun license from the Russian authorities.

Andrey Zakharov, a Russian investigative journalist, posted a photo of the poster on Twitter. ‘This moment has arrived. Volunteers for the war with Ukraine are already being recruited on the website of the Psychoneurological Dispensary № 2 in St. Petersburg,” he wrote. ‘Will they make a separate battalion of the mentally unbalanced? Or do they associate with convicts?’

The poster is the latest sign of the Kremlin’s desperation as it continues to push for more recruits to sign up to fight in the war in Ukraine.

It is seven months since Putin first ordered his troops across the border on February 24 in what he calls a “special military operation.”

Moscow shamelessly expected to take Kiev in a matter of days, and the entire country soon after. Instead, Putin’s forces have had to fight a protracted conflict against fierce Ukrainian resistance.

Tens of thousands of Russian soldiers have been killed since February, while thousands of tanks and other military equipment have been destroyed or captured.

Despite a series of humiliating setbacks, the Russian tyrant has not declared full-scale war on Ukraine, allowing Putin – under Russian law – to draft conscripts and mobilize his massive reserve forces.

Instead, Moscow’s military is recruiting contractors, and a July report published by Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council found that Russia is conducting a “silent mobilization” through its regional employment offices, according to Newsweek.

In addition to seemingly trying to recruit soldiers from a mental health unit, local media have reported that authorities in St. Petersburg have previously tried to persuade homeless people to volunteer to fight in the war.

There are also reports that Russia is trying to make up for its losses with wounded or sick soldiers from hospitals.

Last month, Putin ordered his army to recruit another 137,000 troops to replace the estimated 75,000 soldiers killed or wounded since the invasion of Ukraine.

Firefighters extinguish the rubble of a building destroyed by the Russian missile attack in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine on September 6, 2022

Putin signed the presidential decree that aims to increase the number of armed forces personnel to 2.39 million, including more than 1.15 million soldiers.

The Kremlin’s decree did not explain whether the military will increase its ranks by drafting a larger number of conscripts, increasing the number of volunteer soldiers, or using a combination of the two.

But the decree, which marks the first formal expansion of the Russian military since 2014, spells devastating losses Ukrainian soldiers have inflicted on Russian forces.

Putin has been forced to respond and increase the number of troops as an estimated 75,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or injured since the war in Ukraine began six months ago.

In an effort to bolster its troops, Russia has recruited more volunteers with the promise of hiring bonuses of around £4,000, hiring private military contractors and even offering amnesty to some prisoners in exchange for military service.

This is also happening amid reports that hundreds of Russian soldiers are refusing to fight and are trying to leave the army.

Pictured: People wait for a bus at a bus stop with a billboard depicting a Russian soldier with a slogan that reads: ‘Glory to the Heroes of Russia’ in central Moscow on September 5

“We are seeing a huge outflow of people looking to leave the war zone — those who have been in service for a very long time and those who have recently signed a contract,” said Alexei Tabalov, a lawyer who heads the Legal Service of the Conscript School. help group.

Although the Russian Defense Ministry denies that “mobilization activities” are taking place, the authorities appear to be doing everything they can to strengthen conscription.

Billboards and public transport advertisements in various regions proclaim ‘This is the job’, calling on men to join the professional army. Authorities have set up mobile recruitment centers in some cities, including one at the site of a Siberian half marathon in May.

Regional governments form ‘volunteer battalions’ that are promoted on state television. The business newspaper Kommersant counted at least 40 such entities in 20 regions, with officials promising volunteers monthly salaries ranging from the equivalent of £1,821 to nearly £4,659, plus bonuses.

The British Army said earlier this month that Russia had formed a large new ground force called the 3rd Army Corps from “volunteer battalions” seeking men under 50 who needed only a high school education, while once offering “lucrative cash bonuses.” ‘ offered. they are broadcast to Ukraine.

But there are also complaints in the media that some are not getting their promised payments, although those reports cannot be independently verified.

Prisoner recruitment has been underway in as many as seven regions in recent weeks, said Vladimir Osechkin, founder of the Gulagu.net prisoner’s rights group, citing inmates and their relatives his group had contacted.

It is not the first time the authorities have used such a tactic, with the Soviet Union employing “prisoner battalions” during World War II.

Russia is not alone either. Early in the war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised amnesty to military veterans behind bars if they volunteered to fight, though it remains unclear whether anything came of it.

All Russian men aged 18-27 are required to serve in the military for a year, but a large proportion avoid conscription for health reasons or deferrals granted to university students. The proportion of men who avoid conscription is particularly high in Moscow and other large cities.

“The Kremlin is probably trying to protect the people of Moscow from the military recruiting campaign, which could lead to social tensions,” said the Institute of the Defense Forces think tank. Study of the war.

The Russian army rounds up conscripts twice a year, in the spring and in the fall. Putin ordered the drafting of 134,500 conscripts during the last spring draft.

In recent years, the Kremlin has emphasized increasing the proportion of voluntary contract soldiers as it sought to modernize the military and improve its preparedness.

Before the Kremlin sent troops to Ukraine, the Russian army had more than 400,000 contract soldiers, including 147,000 in the ground forces.

Military observers have noted that if the campaign drags on in Ukraine, those numbers could clearly be insufficient to support operations in Ukraine, which has set itself the goal of building a one-million-strong army.