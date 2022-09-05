Russia permanently BANS 25 US citizens including Sean Penn, Ben Stiller, Senator Kyrsten Sinema

<!–

The Russian government announced Monday that it would permanently ban another 25 Americans, including actors Ben Stiller and Sean Penn.

Moscow’s foreign ministry said the sanctions are a response to “ever-expanding personal sanctions” imposed by Washington.

The list also includes several US Senators, including Democrats Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly of Arizona; Florida Republican Rick Scott; Republican Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania; and Kevin Cramer of North Dakota.

Biden’s Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has also been sanctioned, along with Assistant Commerce Secretary for Export Enforcement Matthew Axelrod.

The statement gave no additional details about why or how the sanctioned Americans were chosen.

The United States has sanctioned numerous Russian officials and Kremlin-bound elites since leader Vladimir Putin ordered a brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Actors Penn and Stiller have both visited Kiev and met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as Hollywood’s most outspoken critics of the Russian attack.

Actor and director Sean Penn attends a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as the Russian attack on Ukraine continues, in Kiev, Ukraine June 28, 2022

Hollywood actor and goodwill ambassador Ben Stiller meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as the Russian attack on Ukraine continues, in Kiev, Ukraine, June 20, 2022

Democrat Senator Kyrsten Sinema (pictured August 6, 2022) is among a handful of US senators sanctioned by Russia on Monday

Known for his global activism in addition to his Hollywood movies, Penn was from the start of the invasion of Ukraine to film a documentary about the bloody attack and had returned several times since.

Stiller is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Refugee Agency. The “Zoolander” star visited Ukraine in late June and called Zelensky his “hero.”

US sanctions against Russian entities and individuals right down to Putin himself, as well as his top deputies.

Russia, in turn, has imposed sanctions on President Joe Biden and his family, multiple television news presenters, policy analysts and other notable figures.

Last month, the Biden administration finally heeded calls to punish Putin’s alleged mistress Alina Kabaeva, allegedly mother of four of the autocrat’s children.

Kabaeva, the head of a pro-Putin media group who was once a celebrated gymnast, was among several Kremlin-affiliated elites sanctioned by the finance ministry after the Russian invasion crossed the six-month mark.