Russia is now Ukraine’s largest arms supplier

Russia is now Ukraine’s biggest arms supplier and half of its tank fleet was likely captured from Moscow’s men, it has been revealed on Putin’s 70th birthday.

Ukraine’s crackdown on Vladimir’s armies in Kharkiv oblast last month yielded huge amounts of equipment, meaning more than 400 tanks, 600 armored vehicles and 44 multiple-launch rocket systems have been captured in working or near-working condition.

This means that, in sheer numbers, Russia is now easily the largest supplier of arms to Ukraine – surpassing all other allies combined.

British military intelligence believes that half of Ukraine’s tank fleet may now consist of vehicles effectively handed over by Russia’s demoralized troops.

An update from the Ministry of Defense this morning said: ‘Recycled or captured Russian equipment now makes up a large part of Ukraine’s military hardware.

“Ukraine has probably captured at least 440 Russian main battle tanks and around 650 other armored vehicles since the invasion.

‘Over half of Ukraine’s current tank fleet potentially consists of captured vehicles.

“The Russian crew’s inability to destroy intact equipment before retreating or surrendering highlights their poor state of training and low levels of combat discipline.

“With Russian formations under severe strain in several sectors and increasingly demoralized troops, Russia will likely continue to lose heavy weapons.”

According to analysts at The Wall Street JournalUkraine has captured a total of 421 main battle tanks from Russia, while all its other allies combined have delivered 320.

For armored vehicles, the statistics are even starker: 445 captured from Russia, compared to 210 they have been supplied.

Only when it comes to multiple-launch rocket systems — such as HIMARS — does Wester-supplied gear exceed what has been captured, but only barely: 70 donated versus 44 captured.

And crucially, Ukraine’s Kharkiv offensive allowed them to capture huge caches of Soviet-standard artillery shells, which it had nearly run out of.

The Soviet-era guns, which form the mainstay of Ukraine’s armed forces, fire a different caliber of shells than NATO guns — meaning Ukraine’s allies couldn’t supply it, and Russia was apparently unwilling to act.

The information was revealed on the same day that Putin turns 70, and fellow despot Kim Jong Un wished him a happy birthday today.

North Korea’s main state-owned newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun, said Kim had sent his counterpart in the Kremlin a congratulatory letter.

Chairman Kim told Putin that “Russia reliably defends the dignity of the state and its fundamental interests against the challenges and threats of the United States and its vassal forces,” according to the paper.

“Such reality is unthinkable without your distinguished leadership and strong will,” it added.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is now in its eighth month of fighting, with Putin’s forces being pushed back on two fronts.

Ukraine’s offensive in the north, which recaptured almost the entire Kharkiv region in a few days, has now pushed on to the neighboring Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, with towns in both regions having been liberated.

Meanwhile, in the south, a months-old offensive in the Kherson region finally bore fruit this week as Russia abandoned its forward defensive lines and retreated.

The withdrawal was not as chaotic as in the north, but it still allowed Ukraine’s troops to capture dozens of towns and villages in quick succession before reaching Russia’s secondary defense line about 12 miles away.

Putin’s troops in Kherson are now being squeezed into a smaller and smaller pocket of territory on the west bank of the Dnipro River, and have no easy way to retreat after Ukraine took out key bridge crossings.

There are believed to be around 15,000 of Putin’s top troops defending the West Bank under strict orders from the Kremlin not to give it up.

Should they be defeated, it could mean the destruction or capture of the best part of Russia’s remaining army and would call into question their ability to hold any of the territory they have so far taken.

The losses in Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk are also particularly embarrassing for Putin, who last week annexed all three of these regions to Russia and declared them to be part of the mainland.

This means that only one region he annexed – Zaporizhzhia – has not seen any land fall into Ukrainian hands since Putin’s annexation speech, but Russian propagandists warn that Kiev is preparing to launch an offensive there as well.