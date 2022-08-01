Russia is mocked over video boasting ‘no cancel culture and an economy that can withstand sanctions’

Russia has been mocked for a bizarre promotional video designed to encourage emigration to the pariah state, titled “Time to Move to Russia.”

With a grim voiceover that sounds comedic and a monotonous enumeration of national qualities that feels satirical, it has left viewers baffled as to whether it’s a parody or really serious.

The Russian embassy in Spain tweeted Monday the 53-second clip with the titles of the video, followed by white, blue and red hearts of the Russian flag.

It is unclear whether the video is an official Kremlin production.

The video is accompanied by glossy stock footage of quintessentially Russian scenes, ranging from healthy and apolitical scenes of children running through fields and Russian cuisine to landmarks such as the All-Russian Exhibition Center.

But it soon drops any semblance of sincerity.

The reasons for moving to Russia include “cheap gas, no cancellation culture” and “an economy that can withstand thousands of sanctions.”

And the clip ends with a timely reminder to European leaders: ‘Don’t delay… winter is coming.’

On the other hand, it also praises Russia’s “rich history, world-famous literature, unique architecture, ballet and hospitality” in a way that makes the country look attractive.

It also flaunts Russia’s “traditional values” and “Christianity” and lists “beautiful women” as if they were a national resource, indicating the cultural values ​​that potential emigrants can expect.

The clip also finds space to proudly celebrate Russia’s “cheap taxi and delivery, cheap electricity and water” and “vodka.”

The reactions on social media have been a mixture of scathing and supportive, although given the Kremlin’s troll armies, it’s always hard to know if the positive messages are real.

‘Beautiful women? Aren’t there handsome men?’ asked one Twitter user.

“No cancellation culture, just gulag,” commented another.

A Spanish user observed that it was the same program as Vox, the Spanish far-right political party.

“They are silent about the violation of human rights, the violation of international law, not to mention the country where peaceful protest is punishable by several years in prison, where if you are an opponent of the regime they will execute you with Polonium or with two bullets,” one user wrote.

There has been a plethora of comedy videos clipped by internet users who have played the same audio over various clips of Russia’s dark underbelly.

Some enterprising reworks include passed out men on a horse-drawn wagon for “cheap taxi and delivery” and children dressed as intruder “Z” tanks for “traditional values.”

Emigration comes at a difficult time for Russia as its population shrinks and life expectancy is one of the lowest, at just 65.1 years in 2013.

Given the stagnation of the Russian economy in the intervening years, the statistic is unlikely to have improved.

On top of the low life expectancy, Russia’s population shrank by a record average of 86,000 people per month between January and May, the state statistics office Rosstat reported.

The Moscow Times writes that Russia’s population has been declining almost constantly for decades and that the coronavirus pandemic has led to the country’s largest natural population decline since the end of the Soviet Union in 2021.