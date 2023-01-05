Russia is calling for a 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine from tomorrow afternoon for Orthodox Christmas

Vladimir Putin has ordered a temporary ceasefire in the war in Ukraine so people can celebrate Orthodox Christmas, Russian media report.

The Russian leader called on Kiev to comply with the proposed ceasefire, which would last 36 hours: from 12 noon on January 6 to midnight on January 7.

He ordered his Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to implement the ceasefire along the entire line of contact, the Kremlin reported.

The call for a ceasefire followed an earlier proposal by Russian spiritual leader Patriarch Kirill for an Orthodox Christmas truce this week.

The move was dismissed by Kiev as a cynical trap by Moscow.

The Russian Orthodox Church, using the old Julian calendar, celebrates Christmas on January 7 — later than the Gregorian calendar — although some Christians in Ukraine also celebrate the holiday on that date.

Vladimir Putin (pictured today)

Pictured: A Ukrainian soldier fires an RPG near Ukraine's front lines on January 3

“Taking into account the call of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill, I direct the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation to implement a ceasefire along the entire line of contact of the parties in Ukraine from January 6, 2023 at 12:00 hours until 7 January 24:00. , 2023,” Putin said in the order.

“On the assumption that a large number of professed Orthodox citizens live in the hostilities, we call on the Ukrainian side to declare a ceasefire and allow them to attend services on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.”

Earlier on Thursday, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak dismissed Patriarch Kirill’s call as “a cynical trap and an element of propaganda.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky had previously proposed a withdrawal of Russian troops before December 25, but Russia rejected it.

Pictured: Ukrainian soldiers ride a tank in the village of Torske, Donetsk region, Ukraine, December 30, 2022

Emergency services extinguish a fire after shelling on the Bakhmut frontline in Ivanivske, Ukraine as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues on January 2

Kirill has previously justified the war as part of Russia’s “metaphysical struggle” to prevent liberal ideological encroachment from the West.

Putin spoke to the Turkish president by telephone on Thursday, and the Kremlin said Putin reaffirmed “Russia’s openness to a serious dialogue” with Ukrainian authorities.

But that professed willingness came with the usual conditions: that “Kiev’s authorities comply with well-known and repeated demands and recognize new territorial realities,” the Kremlin said, referring to Moscow’s demand that Ukraine recognize Crimea as part of Russia and other illegal territories. territorial gains.

Russian troops occupy large parts of eastern and southern Ukraine. The Kremlin claims it has annexed Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, despite not fully controlling them.

Past attempts at peace talks have fallen on that hurdle as Ukraine demands that Russia at least withdraw from occupied territories.

In the photo: A Christmas tree is seen in Kiev on January 2

Elsewhere, the head of NATO said he saw no change in Moscow’s position on Ukraine, stressing that the Kremlin wants “a Europe where they can control a neighboring country.”

“We have no indication that President Putin has changed his plans and goals for Ukraine,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in Oslo.

Erdogan, meanwhile, urged Putin to declare a “unilateral” ceasefire in Ukraine.

Erdogan spoke to both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his latest efforts as a mediator to end the 10-month war that began when the Russian despot ordered the invasion on February 24, 2022.

