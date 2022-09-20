Russia is BANNED from Euro 2024 as UEFA kick them out of qualifying over Ukraine invasion

Russia will be banned from Euro 2024 as the country’s isolation from international sport continues over the war in Ukraine.

The country has been suspended from UEFA and FIFA competitions since Vladimir Putin’s military launched its invasion of Ukraine in February and has now been barred from qualifying for the competition.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected an appeal by Russia against the ban back in July.

Russia’s national football team has been barred from qualifying for the 2024 European Championship in Germany

Russia will not feature at Euro 2024, which will be hosted by Germany, and they will be absent from the qualifying draw in Frankfurt on October 9

UEFA confirmed on Tuesday that Russia will not be in the qualifying draw, which is scheduled to take place in Frankfurt on October 9. Host nation Germany automatically qualifies for the tournament.

A UEFA statement read: ‘All Russian teams are currently suspended following the decision of the UEFA Executive Committee on 28 February 2022, which was further confirmed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on 15 July 2022.

“Russia is therefore not included in the UEFA European Football Championship 2022-24 qualification draw.”

However, UEFA confirmed that Belarus, who have been allied with Russia during their invasion of Ukraine, will be included in the qualifying draw at this time.

UEFA has banned both the Russian national team from playing in official matches and all Russian club teams from competing in the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League this season.

As a result of Russia’s exclusion and Germany’s automatic qualification, the 53 remaining nations will be divided into seven groups of five teams and three groups of six teams.

The 10 group winners and 10 runners-up will advance to the final, while the remaining three places will be decided via play-offs to be played in March 2024.

The 53 nations involved will be seeded according to the overall 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League rankings and divided into seven pools.

More to follow.