Russia ‘has prepared EVACUATION plans for Putin in case his army is defeated in Ukraine’

Vladimir Putin and his friends prepare to flee Russia if his army is defeated in Ukraine, according to a Telegram station that claims to come from within the Kremlin.

With his Donbas offensive stalling, Ukraine preparing to retake Kherson and its economy crumbling, the Russian dictator is “aware of the possibility of a strong mood shift in the country.”

Last week, the General SVR station reported that the 69-year-old had suffered from “severe nausea” at night, with doctors at his bedside for about three hours.

Further to that report, they claim that “Putin himself and his entourage are preparing plans for evacuation from Russia.”

It is thought that any plane transporting Putin and his family from Russia could go to another dictatorship Syria, whose dictator Bashar al-Assad saved Putin by intervening in the Syrian civil war in 2015.

However, any flight from Russia to Syria would have to fly through the airspace of Turkey, a NATO member.

Such a move would put Turkey’s strong leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in a position of power. Iran is another regional power – and Western enemy – that would be interested in Putin’s fate.

Erdogan and Putin have a complex relationship, having been friends and foes at various times over the past decade, as each leader tries to navigate his country through challenging geopolitical times.

“In principle, it is beneficial for Iran and Turkey to keep the Russian president-in-exile in reserve and, depending on the situation, to use him as leverage or as a medium of exchange,” the channel said.

Although Turkey is a member of the Western military alliance, under Erdogan’s leadership, the country has pursued its own diplomatic path in international relations.

Earlier this month, Putin met with his Turkish and Iranian counterparts in Tehran, ostensibly to discuss Syria.

It’s not hard to imagine Erdogan and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi discussing in private the possibility that Putin might demand asylum for a coup or revolution in his own country.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops were said to be gaining strength near the occupied city of Kherson yesterday.

Air strikes have destroyed several bridges, cutting off the remaining Russian forces, and a counter-offensive is expected in the coming weeks to recapture the only major city Russia has captured.

Back home for Putin, Yale experts say Russia is losing the economic war with the West and its economy is in a catastrophic and irreversible decline.

Russia is on the right track, with cases pulling out and sanctions catastrophically crippling their economy, they say.

Every sector of the Russian economy is in trouble – both imports and exports have fallen and the allies are not helping, and in some cases are actively taking advantage.

With the catastrophic state of the Russian economy in mind, it’s no wonder Putin is considering retiring in Syria.

Even then, it remains to be seen whether he will receive the medical care he allegedly needs.

The Russian army has used the Antonivskiy Bridge over the Dnipro River as a major supply route to Kherson, now blown up by Ukrainian missiles as they prepare a counter-offensive.

The General SVR station, which claims to be run by a former Russian foreign intelligence officer, said earlier this week: “Putin needed urgent medical care on the night of Friday 22 to Saturday 23 July.

“At about 1 a.m., the medical workers on duty at… [his] whereabouts were subpoenaed to the President. Putin complained of severe nausea.

“Twenty minutes later, an additional team of doctors was called with the president’s attending physicians.

“It is known that doctors provided assistance and were near Putin for three hours, and after the president’s condition improved, they left his rooms.”

It claimed a decision had been made that in some events this week “he will be replaced by a doppelganger”.

The body double theory was supported by the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, who speculated that a “double” of Vladimir Putin may have been used before his arrival at the Tehran summit.

While the Russian leader looked uneasy as he descended the steps of his presidential plane in Tehran, Ukrainian sources noted that he moved unusually fast and was more alert than in previous public appearances.

The Russian Prime Minister looked animated as he greeted the waiting party, before stripping off his coat and clambering into a heavily armored limousine.

It was only the second time Putin had been abroad since launching his brutal invasion of Ukraine five months ago.

The General SVR channel previously claimed that Putin suffers from a range of serious illnesses, including cancer, Parkinson’s disease and schizoaffective disorder.