Russia has reportedly lost more than 900 elite specialists since its invasion of Ukraine in February.

Publicly available records show that 337 Marines, 245 National Guard special forces and riot police, 151 Military Intelligence soldiers and 144 elite paratroopers were killed, Russian service of BBC reported.

The Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Federal Guard Service (FSO) have suffered 20 deaths and about 67 fighter pilots, who take 17 years and $14 million to train, have also been killed.

Last week, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Russia has lost up to 80,000 troops since crossing the border into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

At the end of March, Russia admitted 1,351 deaths, but has been silent on the number of victims ever since.

It’s because UN inspectors will “stay” at a Russian-operated nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, the chief said Thursday after their first visit to the facility after a risky journey across the frontline despite early morning shelling of the area.

The 14-strong team, dressed in bright blue flak and helmets, crossed the Russian-occupied territory and reached the facility around noon, with the chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency describing it as a productive first visit.

“Today we were able to gather a lot of information in these few hours,” Rafael Grossi told reporters outside the factory.

“I saw the most important things I needed to see, and their explanations were very clear.”

After the inspection, Grossi said in a video released by the Russian news agency RIA Novosti: “We have achieved something very important today and the most important thing is that the IAEA stays here.”

Despite a morning grenade attack on the area that forced the shutdown of one of the six reactors, the team vowed to continue with their risky mission to reach Europe’s largest nuclear facility, which sits on the frontline of the fighting.

Ukraine’s nuclear agency Energoatom said it was “the second time in 10 days” that Russian shelling had forced a reactor to shut down.

It said the plant’s emergency protection system went into effect shortly before 2 a.m., shutting down reactor five “due to another (Russian) mortar fire” and that a backup power supply “was damaged” during the attack.

The area around the factory, which lies on the southern banks of the Dnipro River, has been subject to repeated shelling, with both sides blaming the other, sparking global concern about the risk of an accident.

The town of Energodar next to the plant was under sustained attack in the morning, with Russian troops “firing mortars and using automatic weapons and missiles,” Mayor Dmytro Orlov said.

A Russian all-terrain armored vehicle is parked outside the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant during the visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expert mission

But Moscow accused Kiev of smuggling up to 60 military “saboteurs” who reached the area near the factory at dawn, prompting Russian forces to “take measures to destroy the enemy.”

Ukraine has accused Russia of deploying hundreds of soldiers and storing ammunition at the factory.

Kiev also suspects that Moscow plans to divert power from the plant to the nearby Crimean peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014 — an opinion of other international figures.

“The goal of the Russians is clearly that they want to disconnect (the plant) from the Ukrainian electricity grid and connect it to the Russian electricity grid,” said Boris Johnson, who will step down on September 6.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces pushed through with a counter-offensive in the nearby Kherson region to recapture areas that Russia had taken at the start of the invasion.

In its morning update, the presidency said “major explosions have continued for the past 24 hours” in Kherson, while five people were killed and 12 others injured in the eastern region of Donetsk.