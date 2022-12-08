Russia frees US basketball star Brittney Griner in prisoner swap

Russia says Griner was acting for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer imprisoned in the United States.

Russia has released US basketball star Brittney Griner in a prisoner swap, US and Russian officials have said.

Russia said she was traded for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer imprisoned in the United States.

The exchange took place at Abu Dhabi airport in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, Russian news agencies reported.

US President Joe Biden said Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was “on his way home.”

‘She’s safe. She’s on a plane. She’s on her way home,” Biden wrote in a Tweet.

Biden was due to make remarks at 8:30 am (1:30 pm GMT), the White House said.

More to follow.