Thursday, December 8, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
SportsSports

Russia frees US basketball star Brittney Griner in prisoner swap

by Merry
written by Merry
Several injured in explosion near Jerusalem bus stop

Russia says Griner was acting for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer imprisoned in the United States.

Russia has released US basketball star Brittney Griner in a prisoner swap, US and Russian officials have said.

Russia said she was traded for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer imprisoned in the United States.

The exchange took place at Abu Dhabi airport in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, Russian news agencies reported.

US President Joe Biden said Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was “on his way home.”

‘She’s safe. She’s on a plane. She’s on her way home,” Biden wrote in a Tweet.

Biden was due to make remarks at 8:30 am (1:30 pm GMT), the White House said.

More to follow.

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

Embattled Kyrie Irving tapes message over Nike sneakers...

Keystone pipeline temporarily closed following Kansas oil spill

Peru ex-President Castillo detained as ‘rebellion’ probe proceeds

Christian Pulisic hits the golf course with social...

US prison warden found guilty in ‘rape club’...

AFL reveals fixture for inaugural ‘Gather Round’ in...

Heartless’ response to World Cup death

Ex-NFL player’s widow sues Alabama funeral home for...

US sues to block Microsoft buying ‘Call of...

Aston Villa, Man United, Wolves and Liverpool swap...

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More