Russia demands UEFA BAN Ukraine national football coach Oleksandr Petrakov

Russia’s football federation has called for the manager of Ukraine’s national team to be banned after he expressed a willingness to fight Vladimir Putin’s invading armies.

Oleksandr Petrakov, 65, told the Guardian back in April that “if they come to Kiev, I will pick up a weapon and defend my city”, adding “I think I could take out two or three enemies.”

Now the Football Union of Russia [FUR] have written to UEFA accusing Petrakov of discriminating against their compatriots and failing to remain politically neutral and calling for him to be sanctioned.

As reported by The GuardianFUR deputy general secretary Denis Rogachev has accused Petrakov of breaking codes of conduct by calling for Russia to be banned from international sport.

Petrakov tried to join Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces when Russia invaded the country back in February, but was dissuaded due to his age and lack of military experience.

He conducted himself with immense dignity when Ukraine took part in the Qatar World Cup play-offs back in June. They defeated Scotland but saw their hopes of qualification ended by Wales.

Russia has demanded UEFA ban Ukraine coach Oleksandr Petrakov, claiming he discriminated against them by saying he would ‘gather a weapon’ to fight invading forces

Petrakov said in an interview shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February that he would fight to defend the city of Kiev – the picture is the burial of military soldiers in the city

Rogachev’s letter to UEFA did not mention his country’s invasion of Ukraine or the thousands of civilians and military personnel who have died during the conflict.

“The statements of the head coach of the Ukrainian national football team, Oleksandr Petrakov, are made against the background of the political conflict between the two countries – Russia and Ukraine – and represent a political message that clearly violates the basic principle of political neutrality.” ‘ he wrote.

‘Furthermore, the behavior of the head coaches can be regarded as involvement in [sic] promoting public hatred on a national basis and using football to assert political views.’

It goes on to claim that Petrakov effectively made a “call to violence” and was “discriminatory on a national basis”.

A Ukrainian unit rides tanks as they retake territory taken by Russia earlier in the conflict

Russia’s letter to UEFA made no mention of the enormous devastation caused by their country’s invasion of Ukraine, or the thousands who have died. The photo shows damage in Kharkiv

The Russian national team and Russian clubs have been suspended from all competitions by both UEFA and FIFA.

In response, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Football Association told The Guardian: ‘When his country was attacked by invading inhumans, [Petrakov] was ready to defend his country, his women and children.

“He was not inducted into the army due to his lack of military experience, but his steps are a testament to his devotion to the country and patriotism.

‘What kind of discrimination can we talk about in relation to a nation that deliberately commits genocide against another nation?’

Ukraine narrowly missed out on a place at the World Cup, losing to Wales in a play-off

Russia’s national football team has been banned from international competition

Petrakov managed various Ukraine youth teams for a decade before being installed as national team manager in August 2021.

A UEFA spokesman said: ‘We cannot comment on individual cases. When complaints are received, they are dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the disciplinary regulations.

“We have no further information to give you at this time.”