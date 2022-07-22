Russia cuts rates sharply as inflation outlook improves

Russia’s central bank has cut interest rates in a surprising move it says was in response to a slowdown in inflation and an improved GDP forecast.

The decision to cut interest rates to 8 percent on Friday, from 9.5 percent in June, suggests the central bank believes Russia is weathering the storm of Western sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine better than it feared.

The central bank raised interest rates to 20 percent after Moscow’s decision to go to war in late February as the government borrower tried to stabilize the ruble. Since then, it has gradually tapered off the rise, with rates now lower than just before the invasion.

But the latest cut was significantly sharper than expected and contrasts with the recent sharp rate hikes in the eurozone and the US.

“A 150 basis point cut is a big surprise to both us and the market,” Sofya Donets, Russian economist at Renaissance Capital, wrote in a note to clients.

“It was an unexpected decision for the market,” said Yuri Popov, an interest rate strategist at SberCIB, the investment arm of Russian government borrower Sberbank. Analysts had expected a 50 basis point drop, he said.

Donets said two factors were behind the rate cut: current inflation dynamics and inflation expectations.

“We may see a second month of deflation in July, while August-September are traditionally favorable months for price dynamics. This is reflected in a significant revision of the inflation forecast for 2022 by the regulator,” she wrote.

The Russian central bank said inflation had fallen from 17.1 percent in May to 15.9 percent in June. It expects annual inflation to fall to between 12 and 15 percent by the end of this year. At the end of April, it forecast annual inflation of 18 to 23 percent by 2022.

“We still believe that the main reason for the fall in inflation is the price correction after the peak in March,” central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said at a news conference after the interest rate decision was announced. “Now the situation has changed. The ruble has strengthened considerably.”

The ruble fell below 58 to the US dollar after the central bank announced its rate cut. In the fortnight after the invasion, the coin lost almost half its value, to $150 per dollar. Since then, it has steadily risen, aided by tight capital controls.

The central bank said it would consider further rate cuts later in the year. The next meeting is scheduled for September 16.

The decision was prompted in part by the risk of a weakening of the ruble in the event of a global recession or “a strengthening of foreign trade and financial restrictions, which would have a pro-inflationary effect,” Popov wrote in a note.

It was also driven by an updated assessment of the health of the country’s economy. While the outlook for the Russian economy remains bleak, the central bank’s expectations have now been revised upwards.

The picture is in stark contrast to the bleak global economy, with China struggling to bounce back from the Covid lockdowns, financial markets increasingly anticipating a US recession and European economies hit by high gas prices.

“Incoming data indicates that the economic downturn will be longer and perhaps less deep over time,” Nabiullina said, referring to the blow Russia has suffered as a result of the invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian central bank said in its statement announcing the interest rate decision that the decline in activity had been slower than forecast in its June statement.

Russian companies still faced challenges as sanctions and embargoes hit supply chains, it said. But entrepreneurial sentiment improved “gradually” as companies found new suppliers and markets.

“The GDP decline is expected to be smaller, largely due to a more moderate decline in exports. This is mainly due to the redistribution of oil exports to new markets,” said Nabiullina.

As a result, the central bank said it adjusted its forecast for Russia’s GDP this year and now expected a decline of between 4 and 6 percent, driven by supply-side factors. In April, the bank forecast a GDP decline of between 8 and 10 percent for 2022. It expects a return to growth in 2024.

However, restrictions on foreign currency withdrawals — which were introduced immediately after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — would be extended when they came under review in September, Nabiullina said.