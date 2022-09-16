Russia cuts benchmark rate by 50 basis points

The Russian central bank cut its benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 7.5 percent on Friday, but warned that there was insufficient room to cut borrowing costs further in the coming months.

Friday’s decision is the sixth consecutive cut since the central bank raised interest rates to a record 20 percent following Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine in late February.

Inflationary pressures have since eased, giving policymakers room to cut interest rates drastically. But central bank head Elvira Nabiullina said the easing cycle was coming to an end — even hinting at the possibility of a rate hike soon, depending on economic factors at home and abroad.

“With this interest rate level, we estimate that we are in a neutral monetary policy. We see one-time disinflationary forces gradually lose their effect, while pro-inflationary risks increase,” Nabiullina said. “The scope for further cuts in the policy rate has narrowed.”

The latest cut comes at a time of increasing political and economic pressure on Moscow. The country’s budget surplus has declined significantly over the summer as tensions between Russia and Ukraine’s western allies have eroded oil and gas revenues.

The surplus is likely to turn into a deficit in September, following Moscow’s decision to stop gas flows to Europe via the important Nord Stream 1 pipeline. The Kremlin has said the tap will remain closed until the west lifts sanctions affecting equipment maintenance.

The central bank has warned that the external environment “remains challenging and continues to limit economic activity significantly”.

At its previous meeting in July, the central bank cut interest rates by 150 bps to 8 percent, but has now said that “activity dynamics are better” than it had expected in July.

While price pressures are not as strong as they were in the spring, the report said that “popular inflation expectations and corporate price expectations remain high.”

On Friday, the central bank forecast inflation between 11 and 13 percent this year, lower than its previous estimate of 12 to 15 percent.

Forces that had helped the central bank in recent months, such as the stronger ruble, the population’s propensity to save and increased summer agricultural production, were easing, Nabiullina warned.

The bank plans to present an updated economic forecast in October.

Although the bank has improved its inflation forecast, it expects to reach its target of 4 percent by 2024, while inflation is estimated at 5 to 7 percent for 2023. The growth forecast also improved, although the economy is expected to contract by 4 to 6 percent this year.

Natalia Lavrova, senior economist at BCS Global Markets, expected the bank to become more cautious amid early signs of a reversal in the deflationary trend. “Given the rise in inflation risks, more cautious steps or even a pause in monetary easing will become a baseline scenario for the coming months,” Lavrova said, suggesting current interest rates are very close to bottom.

Nabiullina said further decisions would be based on economic behavior, which showed signs of improvement but was still susceptible to external threats.

“The coal, metal and forestry industries, where restrictions on product supply significantly hamper the work of companies, are in the most difficult position,” she said.

Those industries have significantly reduced supplies to the west due to sanctions, while reorienting activity eastward requires new infrastructure and time to build.