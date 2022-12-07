Russia could be fighting in Ukraine for a long time: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the threat of nuclear war was growing but insisted Moscow had not “gone mad” and would not use its arsenal first.

The United States was quick to denounce what it described as “loose talk” on nuclear weapons on Wednesday after Putin said Russia would only use an atomic weapon in response to an enemy attack.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters: “We believe that any informal talk about nuclear weapons is absolutely irresponsible.”

The United States previously warned Moscow about using nuclear weapons following a thinly veiled nuclear threat by Putin in September.

On Wednesday, at a televised meeting of his Human Rights Council, Putin said that the Russians “would defend ourselves with all the means at our disposal.”

He said the risk of nuclear war was growing, the latest in a series of such warnings, but that Russia saw its arsenal as a means to retaliate, not strike first.

“We have not gone crazy, we realize what nuclear weapons are,” Putin said.

“We have these means in a more advanced and modern form than any other nuclear country… But we are not going to run around the world brandishing this weapon like a razor.”

Putin meets annually with the council, a body that critics say has allowed him to pay lip service to civil liberties while increasing repression and stamping out dissent.

War in Ukraine could be ‘long’

He also said that Russian forces could be fighting in Ukraine for a long time, but that there was “no point” in mobilizing additional soldiers at this time.

“As for the duration of the special military operation, well, of course, this can be a long process,” Putin said, using his preferred term for the invasion of Russia, which began in late February.

He said there was no reason for a second mobilization, after a call for at least 300,000 reservists in September and October.

Putin said 150,000 of these were deployed in Ukraine: 77,000 in combat units and the rest in defensive roles. The remaining 150,000 were still in training centers.

“Under these conditions, talking about additional mobilization measures simply does not make sense,” he said.

Putin has rarely discussed the likely length of the war, though he bragged in July that Russia was just getting started.

Russia has since been forced to retreat significantly, but Putin has said he has no regrets launching a war that is Europe’s most devastating since World War II.

More European sanctions

Meanwhile, the European Commission has proposed a ninth package of sanctions on Russia that would include nearly 200 more people and entities on the European Union’s sanctions list.

Russia “continues to bring death and devastation to Ukraine and is deliberately targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, seeking to paralyze the country at the start of winter,” Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.

He added that the eight sanctions packages that the EU had introduced so far are already having an impact and now the bloc wanted to increase the pressure on Russia with a ninth package.

The eighth package was approved on October 5.

Von der Leyen said the new people and entities proposed for the sanctions list included the Russian armed forces, as well as individual officers and defense industries, members of the State Duma and Federation Council of the Russian parliament, ministers, governors and political parties.

The commission said it also aimed to cut off the Kremlin’s access to drones and UAVs and to ban the direct export of drone engines to Russia and to third countries, such as Iran, that could supply drones to Moscow.