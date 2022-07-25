Russia charges UKRAINIAN soldiers with ‘crimes against humanity’

Russia has charged dozens of Ukrainian soldiers with “crimes against humanity” and wants them to be tried by an international tribunal headed by Syria and Iran, the country’s top investigator said.

Alexander Bastrykin, head of the Russian Commission of Inquiry, said 92 Ukrainian “commanders and subordinates” were charged with “crimes against the peace and security of humanity” during the war.

Another 96 people, including 51 of Ukraine’s top commanders, have been placed on a wanted list, including politicians and “nationalists,” Bastrykin added.

Russia’s top investigator Alexander Bastrykin says 92 Ukrainian commanders and their subordinates have been charged with ‘crimes against humanity’

The 68-year-old said it is “extremely doubtful” whether the men could be prosecuted by the United Nations over what he called “the collective position of the West” in supporting Kiev.

Instead, he told the local newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta that the men should be tried by an international tribunal headed by Russian partners.

Such countries include ex-Soviet states such as Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, and allies abroad such as India, China and Brazil.

Iran and Syria should also be invited to join the panel because of their “independent position on the Ukrainian issue,” he added.

Both Syria and Iran have shown strong support for Russia’s war in Ukraine, and have appalling human rights records domestically.

Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan are also governed as dictatorships or have a history of crushing protests by force.

Russia wants Ukrainians to be prosecuted by an international tribunal headed by Syria and Iran, whose leaders (Assad and Raisi, pictured) both have horrendous human rights records

Among Ukrainian troops under investigation for crimes such as Azov battalion soldiers surrendering in Mariupol (pictured)

China is accused of running concentration camps for Uyghur Muslims.

Bastrykin said another 220 people, including Ukraine’s high command, have been implicated in crimes against humanity by his investigators.

A total of 1,300 investigations are underway – including against what he called “foreign mercenaries” from the UK, US, Canada, the Netherlands and Georgia.

Members of the Azov battalion — which defended the city of Mariupol until they surrendered to Russia in May — are also under investigation, he said.

And investigations are underway into health ministry officials, he added, who were accused of developing chemical weapons to use against Russia.

The Kremlin has tried to justify its war against Ukraine by spreading propaganda about chemical weapons, which it claims were developed in US-funded biolabs.

“Eight criminal cases have been launched following attacks on Russian embassies and diplomatic representatives in the Netherlands, Ireland, Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Poland, Romania and France,” added Bastrykin.

It comes after Ukraine began to prosecute the imprisoned Russian soldiers for crimes against Ukrainian civilians.

Ukraine, together with teams of international experts, is currently investigating more than 20,000 Russian war crimes, including massacres in Bucha and Irpin (pictured)

The first to be jailed was tank commander Vadim Shishimarin, 21, who admitted to killing 62-year-old Oleksandr Shelipov in the early days of the war.

Shishimarin said he was pressured by his comrades to kill Shelipov, fearing that the elderly man – who was pushing his bicycle along the road – was about to report their location to Ukrainian troops.

Ukraine says it is investigating more than 21,000 crimes committed by Russian forces, while international teams of prosecutors have gone to the country to help.

The International Criminal Court has described Ukraine as “a crime scene” and has sent its largest team ever to investigate.

Massacres in towns like Bucha and Irpin are under investigation, as are attacks on hospitals and other buildings where civilians sheltered from bombs.

Russia has now spent five months in what should have been a days-long war to oust the government and install a puppet regime.

Estimates of the civilian death toll are nearly impossible, but Ukraine thinks it is in the tens of thousands.

United Nations human rights chiefs have documented at least 5,000 deaths, but say there are likely many more that cannot be verified because of the fighting.

Kiev says hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have been forcibly deported from their homes and taken to mainland Russia via “filtration camps” or otherwise locked up in squalid prisons on occupied Ukrainian territory.