Russia backs Elon Musk's 'peace deal' option saying it's a 'positive step'

Russia has backed Elon Musk’s ‘peace deal’ proposal after the Tesla billionaire faced a huge backlash online for suggesting Ukraine should remain neutral in the face of Vladimir Putin’s bloody invasion.

The Kremlin said Tuesday it was a ‘positive step’ that Musk outlined a peace deal, just hours after Kyiv criticized Musk’s call for a negotiated solution to Russia’s disastrous seven-month-old conflict with Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also told reporters in a conference call that Moscow has always been open to a negotiated end to the conflict, despite the fact that peace talks have on several occasions derailed and proposed unrealistic terms.

Billionaire Elon Musk has faced a vicious backlash after publishing his views on how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine can come to a peaceful end

President Volodymyr Zelensky hit back at the series of posts asking people if they preferred a Musk who supported Ukraine or Russia

Peskov’s comments came after Musk claimed the ‘biggest bot attack’ destroyed his poll on a ‘solution’ to the war. In a post on Twitter, Musk listed a number of proposals that, in his opinion, can lead to peace in Ukraine.

He suggested that referendums held last month in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine should be repeated under UN supervision, that water supplies to Crimea should be ‘secured’ and that ‘Ukraine remains neutral’.

He also said the peace deal should include a recognition that Crimea, which was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014, should “formally be part of Russia.”

Crimea has been recognized as part of Ukraine by the US and other allies since Russia invaded in 2014 and held a referendum. In late September, Russia also held fake referendums in four regions of eastern Ukraine.

He put his proposals to a vote. By Tuesday morning, 60 percent of the more than 2 million people who voted in the Twitter poll had chosen ‘no’ to his proposal.

This clearly did not sit well with the billionaire. Responding to one of the Twitter accounts supporting his proposal, Musk lamented the result of the poll, calling it ‘the biggest bot attack I’ve ever seen’ and that ‘the bot attack on this poll is strong!’

He provided no evidence to support his claim that the voting result was influenced by bot accounts. Bots on the social media platform have been a fixation of Musk’s since he tried to buy Twitter earlier this year.

He later withdrew his $44 billion offer, saying the company had not been transparent about the number of bots on the platform. He is currently involved in a lawsuit where Twitter is pushing for Musk to complete the purchase.

After Musk’s poll, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hit back at the series of posts and created his own poll, asking ‘Which Elon Musk do you like best? Someone who supports Ukraine or someone who supports Russia.’

As with Musk’s poll, more than 2 million people responded, and the overwhelming majority (almost 80 percent) voted for ‘someone who supports Ukraine’.

The Tesla boss’s posts struck a nerve, with diplomats and even Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky embroiled in the online dispute

Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany Andrij Melnyk, pictured, told Musk to “f*** off” in response to his series of tweets

In a further tweet, Tesla’s CEO said of his ‘solution’: ‘This is highly likely to be the outcome in the end – just a matter of how many die before then’. He also said that “a possible, albeit unlikely, outcome of this conflict is nuclear war”.

Later he wrote: ‘Russia is doing partial mobilization. They go to full war mobilization if Crimea is in danger. Death on both sides will be devastating. Russia has more than 3 times Ukraine’s population, so victory for Ukraine is unlikely in total war. If you care about the people of Ukraine, seek peace.’

But Musk faced a huge backlash online after his comments, with many seeing his proposal as Russian appeasement, despite the fact that Russia and Putin were the ones who invaded Ukraine – leading to the deaths of thousands of civilians and soldiers – and the displacement of millions .

Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany Andrij Melnyk slammed Musk and responded to his proposal online, saying “F*** off is my very diplomatic answer to you.”

‘The only result is that now no Ukrainians will buy your damn Tesla crap. So good luck to you.’

Musk posted two polls on his Twitter account asking how the war could be ended ‘peacefully’

Ukrainian and Russian officials held peace talks at the beginning of the war, with Russians demanding that Ukraine remain ‘neutral’ and recognize Crimea as Russian.

Both of these proposals were identical to Musk’s, and their proposals also included ordering Ukraine to demilitarize.

But Ukrainian forces defended themselves against the invasion, meaning talks fell apart after they beat back Russian troops.

President Biden’s administration has also indicated that the war could end if Russia stopped the invasion and withdrew.

However, if Ukraine backed up, it would lead to Russia killing more Ukrainians and furthering their goal of taking over the country.

Russia has held fake referendums in four regions of Ukraine in the past week in an attempt to illegally annex them.

Last week, President Zelensky said there is no way to try to have productive talks with Vladimir Putin.

He said: ‘Russia’s implementation of the so-called Crimea scenario and another attempt to annex Ukrainian territory will mean that there is nothing to talk about with this president of Russia.’