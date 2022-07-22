Russia and Ukraine sign grain deal to avert global food crisis

Kiev and Moscow have signed an agreement to avert a global food crisis by agreeing on a “de facto ceasefire” on cargo ships that will pick up millions of tons of stranded grain in Ukrainian ports.

When the agreement was signed at a ceremony in Istanbul on Friday, UN Secretary-General António Guterres praised it as a “beacon of hope in the Black Sea”.

But diplomats warned that maintaining the agreement would pose huge challenges amid ongoing fighting in Ukraine and deep mistrust between the two sides.

Guterres said it would “bring relief to developing countries on the brink of bankruptcy and the most vulnerable people on the brink of famine” by helping to stabilize global food prices.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who played a pivotal role in negotiating the deal and whose military will help monitor Ukrainian ports, said his country was “proud to play a key role in an initiative that will play an important role in solving the global food crisis”.

A Russian soldier stands guard in a field near Melitopol, in southeastern Ukraine © Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

According to a senior UN official, Ukraine and Russia have agreed not to attack merchant ships, civilian ships or port facilities covered by the agreement.

It represents a “de facto ceasefire,” the official said, but added: “It does not mean that parts of those ports that are not involved in this mission are protected.”

It remains unclear how the deal will be enforced and what will happen if either side is accused of violating it.

Turkey, a NATO member with close ties to both Kiev and Moscow, has agreed to send observers to the ports along with UN representatives. But a senior Ukrainian official involved in the talks said Kiev still had serious concerns. Without a binding mechanism to hold Russia to its obligations, the other parties must essentially accept Moscow’s words in faith, the official said:[There is] no enforcement, just promises.”

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said in a tweet that there would be an “immediate military response” in the event of Russian “provocations” affecting grain supplies. Russia would not be allowed to escort grain ships or have representatives in Ukrainian ports, while “joint groups” would conduct inspections on one of the shipments on the open seas “in the event of such a necessity,” he wrote. .

A second, parallel agreement also negotiated by the UN aims to unblock Russian food and fertilizer exports to world markets in an unwritten quid pro quo for President Vladimir Putin, aimed at getting his approval for the grain deal.

The Kremlin had said it wanted sanctions against insuring its exports, granting ships access to ports and abolishing payment processing.

The US and EU have never specifically banned Russian exports, and the clarifications on Western food and fertilizer sanctions they issued this week are not part of the UN-brokered deal.

An EU official claimed the deal put restrictions on Russia’s future military operations in the Black Sea, protected Odessa from attack and gave Ukraine an economic lifeline while on the brink of bankruptcy.

“Were the Russians again smarter than everyone else and played a long game better than the rest, or is there also an element of recognition that their capacity to operate in the western Black Sea areas has somehow become limited? ?” said the official.

Kiev is concerned that the West has made too many concessions to Russia without making any binding commitments. “It’s more of a personal deal between the participants,” said an official close to the talks.

Ukraine nevertheless felt it had little choice, the official added, as time is running out to export last year’s crop before it rots. The war has already severely hampered planting cycles and future harvests in Ukraine.

Before Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in February, the country was the world’s fifth largest exporter of wheat and a vital supplier to countries in the Middle East and Africa.

The blockade of the ports has left an estimated 22 million tons of wheat, maize and other grains stranded in silos, with devastating effects on global food prices and poverty levels. The World Food Program has warned that the conflict is expected to push an additional 47 million people around the world into “acute hunger”, with the sharpest increase in famine in sub-Saharan Africa.

UN officials who helped close the grain deal say they expect it to be a commercial operation, rather than a military one, in which Ukrainian pilot boats help cargo ships navigate safely along Ukraine’s coastline after collecting grain from ports from Odessa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhny.

During the negotiations, UN officials held talks with the private sector and Lloyd’s of London, the world’s largest insurance market, to ensure the plan would be enough to convince commercial shipping companies and grain buyers to send ships to Ukrainian ports. The senior UN official said he was confident the plan was commercially “viable” and would lead to insurance premiums that “will not be punitive”.

While a senior UN official said it would take “a few weeks” for full implementation, he added that some first shipments could come earlier to “prove it can work, that it can”.

The goal was to return to pre-war export levels of about 5 million tons of grain per month, he said.

Additional reporting by Mark Raczkiewycz in Kiev