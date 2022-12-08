Russia and Ukraine enter grim winter campaign as war losses mount

Russian and Ukrainian forces have been fighting vicious battles in eastern Ukraine for the past week, the 41st of the war, with no significant territorial changes, and neither side has shown any willingness for immediate negotiations to end the fighting.

Meanwhile, Ukraine scored its deepest attacks on Russian territory to date and its allies put further pressure on Russia economically.

Ukraine’s long-range drones

On Monday morning, Russia, as it has often done in recent weeks, fired some 70 rockets at Ukrainian cities such as Kiev, Vinnytsia and Odessa. The attacks damaged energy infrastructure, which in some cases had just been repaired after being hit earlier. Although Ukrainian officials said the country’s air defenses shot down more than 60 of these missiles, the successful attacks killed four people and plunged parts of the capital back into cold and darkness.

Russia said the attacks were in retaliation for Ukraine using drones to attack two military bases, the English airfield on the Volga and the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan. The two bases are 700 km (435 mi) and 600 km (373 mi) from the Russian-Ukrainian border, respectively, and represent Ukraine’s deepest attacks on Russia to date.

Photos posted to social media suggested Ukraine had used Soviet-era Tu-141 reconnaissance drones, which fly at high speed, have a range of 1,000 km (621 mi), and could have evaded Russian defenses.

“The Ukrainians have decided to change the calculus of Russian [commander of Ukraine forces Sergei] Surovikin. The attacks on Russian air bases are Ukraine’s way of saying that the Russians don’t have the asymmetric advantage with their long-range missiles that they think they have.” wrote retired Australian Army officer, Major General Mick Ryan.

In an hour-long phone call on December 2, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had told Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, but was told it was an “inevitable” response to the “provocative attacks” of Ukraine.

Bakhmut and the long, static war

Elsewhere, Russia continued to pressurize Bakhmut, a key city in the eastern Donetsk region it has been trying to capture with daily bombings and ground assaults since the Ukrainian summer months.

Ukrainian military spokesman Serhiy Cherevaty said Russia was sacrificing 50 to 100 soldiers a day, while President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Bakhmut and neighboring Soledar the most difficult fronts of the war.

The leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, Denys Pushilin, said that while Russian troops had “liberated” 338 settlements in the Donbas, Ukraine was also bringing in reserves and launching counter-attacks.

It was not possible to independently verify the figures quoted by both parties.

Russia’s defense ministry said its forces repelled a counterattack on Dec. 7 near the Pershe Travnya, Kurdyumovka, Klescheevka and Mayorsk settlements in Donetsk. It also said it thwarted Ukrainian counter-attacks on the Chernopopovska and Zhytlovka settlements in the neighboring Luhansk region. But at least they showed that Ukraine has not given up on the two eastern regions, large parts of which are under Russian control.

Pushilin also told Russian TV station 24 that Russian troops were advancing towards Avdiivka and Pervomaiskoye in the Zaporizhia region, just south of Donetsk.

Meanwhile, Avril Haines, chief of US national intelligence, said on Saturday that Ukraine is facing a months-long war.

“We’re already seeing sort of a slowdown in the pace of the conflict … and we expect to see that probably in the coming months,” Haines told California’s annual Reagan National Defense Forum. “I think [Putin] is becoming increasingly aware of the challenges faced by the military in Russia,” she said.

Putin admitted on Wednesday that the campaign was slow, saying: “As for the duration of the special military operation, of course this could be a long process.”

Tightening of sanctions

With the fronts static, Ukraine’s Western allies sought to tighten the economic noose around Russia.

The G7, Australia and the European Union agreed on Dec. 2 on a price cap of $60 per barrel for Russian crude shipped to third parties.

The limit came into effect on December 5, the same day as an EU ban on Russian crude oil imports.

“It’s no secret that we wanted the price lower,” Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas wrote on Twitter. The Baltic states – Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania – and Poland had pushed for a cap roughly equal to the cost of extraction.

“A price between $30 and $40 would hurt Russia significantly,” Kallas said.

Zelenskyy also expressed disappointment, calling it “quite comfortable for the budget of a terrorist state” and “a weak position” for Europe.

“It’s only a matter of time [before] stronger tools should be used anyway. It is a pity that this time is lost,” he said.

While the move applies to EU operators who insure and finance vessels carrying Russian crude around the world, it does not apply to Russian oil imports entering the 27-member bloc via pipeline. Member states such as Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia rely heavily on Russian pipeline oil and are temporarily allowed to continue importing until they develop alternative supplies.

But the compromise included a sweetener. The EU will immediately move to a ninth package of sanctions targeting “the military and defense sector, companies that produce military equipment or those planning missile strikes,” foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

Russia is already lowering its oil to $60, well below the $87 Brent crude benchmark, and the EU cap hasn’t changed that.

“We will not recognize caps,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, adding that “the adoption of these decisions is a step towards the destabilization of global energy markets.”

Meanwhile, in an interview with India’s NDTV, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba questioned the Indian government’s neutrality and continued purchases of Russian oil.

“If you benefit from our suffering, it would be good to see more of your help to us,” he said.

Ukraine’s deputy chief of military intelligence, Vadym Skibitskyi, said some of the missiles raining down on Ukraine were manufactured during the summer, when Western sanctions would have choked Russia’s ability to acquire vital components for them, such as computer chips.

“Unfortunately, due to the circumvention of economic sanctions, the Russian Federation is still able to produce a certain number of cruise missiles and other weapons,” Skibitskyi said. He also said Russia was talking to Iran about replenishing its stockpiles of ballistic missiles.

Peskov said problems caused by sanctions against Russia were “of a non-critical nature”.

“The economy of the Russian Federation has the necessary potential to fully meet all needs and requirements in the context of a special military operation,” he said.

Released figures suggested that Russia has suffered, with its economy contracting by 7.1 percent in the third quarter of this year compared to pre-sanctions in the fourth quarter of last year.

Conversations with preconditions

No party to the conflict seemed willing to negotiate at this stage.

US President Joe Biden, whose mantra has been that Ukraine must decide when it comes to the negotiating table, said on Dec. 1 he was ready to talk if there was a genuine desire for peace.

Ukraine puts huge terms on talks, including a full Russian withdrawal and reparations, which Moscow rejects, setting its own terms.

“If there is now a serious proposal to end this conflict while meeting our absolutely legal requirements, we will of course be ready to talk,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Dec. 7.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly told The Telegraph newspaper that a ceasefire would be disingenuous. “A ceasefire is really only used by Putin to train more troops and produce more munitions and repair his damaged forces and rearm his forces,” he said.

The human toll

Ukraine has released estimates of its military deaths at 10,000 to 13,000 for the first time.

The United Nations counted Ukrainian civilian deaths at 17,000, a figure believed to be an underestimate.

Ukraine estimated the number of Russian soldiers killed at more than 90,000. NATO has said in the past that Ukraine’s figure is realistic for dead, wounded and missing Russian soldiers.

The UN said 14 million Ukrainians, about a third of the population, remained displaced as a result of the war: 6.5 million in Ukraine and more than 7.8 million in the rest of Europe.