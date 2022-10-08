Russia adds popular rapper, writer to “foreign agent” list

The Russian government on Friday designated a chart-topper as a “foreign agent,” a label widely seen as part of the authorities’ efforts to silence critical voices.

Oxxxymiron, whose real name is Miron Fyodorov, was added to the Justice Ministry’s list of “foreign agents” alongside Dmitry Glukhovsky, an accomplished science fiction writer, and Alyona Popova, a prominent feminist and one-time face of Russia’s campaign for domestic violence law. .

Oxxxymiron, a dual Russo-British citizen, has called the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine “a catastrophe” and has publicly called for the creation of an anti-war movement. He canceled a sold-out Russian tour shortly after Moscow’s troops invaded Ukraine on February 24, and staged benefit concerts in Western Europe and Turkey, the proceeds of which went to Ukrainian refugees.

In August, authorities said they were investigating the rapper’s work under Russia’s anti-extremism laws, which have been extended several times to cover an increasingly broad spectrum of dissent.

Russian law allows organizations and individuals deemed to be involved in political activities that receive funding from abroad to be classified as foreign agents. The term has a strong pejorative meaning and implies additional government control.

The rapper, whose lyrics are often political, has previously attended rallies in support of imprisoned Kremlin enemy Alexei Navalny.

Glukhovsky, the author of the 2002 post-apocalyptic novel “Metro 2033” who is reportedly abroad, has also struck in the Russian war in Ukraine. He was placed on a wanted list for critical social media posts and columns in Western media.

In June, a Moscow court ordered his arrest in absentia on charges of “discrediting the Russian military” amid unprecedented crackdown on dissenters. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

Popova, one of Russia’s most ardent human rights activists, has fought for years to lobby Russian lawmakers to pass legislation to protect women from domestic violence. Her social media campaign at one point encouraged Russian women to post photos of themselves wearing makeup that resembled bloody cuts or bruises, along with the hashtag “I didn’t want to die.” The viral response sparked a spate of discussions about attitudes toward abuse victims.

In 2021, Popova made countering domestic violence the central part of her ultimately unsuccessful bid to join the State Duma. She has repeatedly expressed her support for women running for political office to tackle social problems in Russia.

