Russia accuses Ukraine of ‘nuclear terrorism’ and ‘creating a threat of catastrophe’ at Zaporizhzhia

Russia has accused Ukraine of “nuclear terrorism” for allegedly shelling the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant and risking a Chernobyl-style disaster in Europe.

Little-seen Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Ukraine was “creating a real threat of nuclear catastrophe” and used weapons supplied by the West to attack the factory.

Shoigu also rejected claims by Kiev and the West that Russia had deployed heavy weapons at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, located in southern Ukraine and under Russian control since March.

“We have no heavy weapons on the territory of the nuclear power plant or in the surrounding areas. I hope the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission will be convinced of this,” Shoigu said in comments from the Defense Ministry.

Ukraine has accused Russia of shelling their positions with cannons placed next to the nuclear reactors and using them as hostages to protect them from battery fire.

Shoigu on Friday doubled down on Moscow’s insistence that Kiev should take responsibility for any escalation at the site.

Fears of a nuclear disaster have been fueled because of the factory’s proximity to the fighting. Pictured: A crater left by a rocket attack on Zaporizhzhya today

Russia has accused Ukraine of ‘nuclear terrorism’ over shelling of Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, which risks Chernobyl-style disaster in Europe

Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, conducted an inspection of the facility on Thursday

His team is the first independent observer on the ground to verify claims and counterclaims from both sides, but he declined to comment on his findings

He said Ukraine has fired 120 artillery shells and carried out 16 “kamikaze” drone attacks in the past six weeks.

“This is nothing short of nuclear terrorism,” Shoigu added, while also accusing the United States and the European Union of “encouraging such reckless actions.”

Independent organizations have so far failed to verify either side’s claims, as Europe is once again threatened by nuclear fallout after the Chernobyl disaster in 1985.

But a mission from the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency arrived at the plant on Thursday to inspect operations and assess any damage.

Russian officials said earlier this week that radiation levels at the facility remain normal.

Two IAEA officials will remain at the factory permanently after the completion of this week’s mission, Russia’s ambassador to the international institutions in Vienna said Friday.

Rafael Grossi, head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog, said his team had completed their first tour of key areas, but there is much more to do. He did not comment on his team’s findings.

Before they left, Grossi said: “We know that there is a gray area where the last line of the Ukrainian defense and the first line of the Russian occupier begins, where the risks are significant.

“I think we should continue with this. We have a very important mission to accomplish.’

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu also rejected claims by Kiev and the West that Russia had deployed heavy weapons at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, located in southern Ukraine and under Russian control since March.

Two IAEA officials will remain at the factory permanently after the completion of this week’s mission, Russia’s ambassador to the international institutions in Vienna said Friday.

Holes have formed in the roofs of a building near the reactors of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, as both sides accuse the others of shelling the site

Satellite images appear to confirm the location of the attacks, which Russian authorities blamed on Ukrainian shelling

“My mission is… to prevent a nuclear accident and to preserve Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

“We’re preparing for the real thing,” he said. “We’re going to try to build a permanent presence for the agency.”

His comments come after a reactor at the Zaporizhzhya plant was shut down earlier today following shelling in the area.

Grossi will hold a press conference at Vienna airport today at 6 p.m. GMT on his return, the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the reliability of Russia’s Nord Stream 1 gas export pipeline is under threat as only one turbine is operational at the main compressor station, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

Gas supply through Nord Stream 1, which runs to Germany at the bottom of the Baltic Sea, has declined to one-fifth of normal capacity and was shut down altogether on Wednesday due to a three-day maintenance shutdown that was set to end on Saturday.

Russia has cited faulty or delayed equipment as the main reason for reducing deliveries through Nord Stream 1.