Russell’s fifty counters Neser’s hat-trick as Renegades seal third straight win

Melbourne renegades 139 for 6 (Russell 57, Finch 31*, Neser 4-32) count Brisbane heat137 for 8 (Peirson 45*, Rogers 4-23, Hosein 3-26) by four wickets

Michael Neser marked his BBL return with a hat-trick before a resurgent Melbourne Renegades made an outrageous Andre Russell counter-attack to beat Brisbane Heat once again.

On a tricky surface at Geelong’s GMHBA stadium, Renegades had major problems in their pursuit of 138 after Neser’s heroics. But Russell turned the game upside down with 57 off 42 balls interrupted by six mighty sixes.

In a tossed finish, continuing a series of tight finishes to kick off BBL12, a scratchy Aaron Finch held his nerve to reach the winning frontier in the Finals as the Renegades celebrated their third win in a row to end the season. to start.

Heat is winless as they lost both games to Renegades.

Neser returns to the BBL in style

Relieved of Test duties, Neser enjoyed his return to the BBL with a wicket-first ball to dismiss Sam Harper, who fired a leg stump half-volley straight at the outfielder in the ring.

But nothing happened by accident when Neser found the perfect line and length to brush the edge of Jake Fraser-McGurk’s bat on the last ball of the first over.

With his next ball, in the third over, Neser bowled Renegades’ captain Nic Maddison, chopping at his stumps, before claiming a hat-trick in stunning style by rattling the stumps after Jonathan Wells failed to play a shot.

Bowling with unwavering accuracy, like his impressive performance against the West Indies in the Adelaide Test, Neser was unplayable until Russell dented his figures.

It may be a different format, but Neser showed why he is unlucky not to be a regular member of Australia’s stacked pace attack in Test cricket. In a silver lining, he produced just the ninth BBL hat-trick.

Dre Russ mounts a daring counterattack

At 9 for 4, there were shades of Sydney Thunder’s embarrassing 15, but Russell mocked the conditions and the Renegades’ precarious position. He hit three sixes off a red-hot Neser to change the complexion of the game in minutes.

Heat’s captain Jimmy Peirson gambled with spinner Mitchell Swepson in the sixth over and Russell promptly greeted him with a huge six over long-on. It was feast or famine for the West Indies, whose first four scoring shots were sixes.

With brute force, Russell turned back the clock to improve his first BBL half-century in his 25th innings. But he appeared to have suffered a wrist injury and wasn’t quite the same as his combative innings ended in the 15th over amid the power surge.

In the middle of a short four-game spell before playing in the UAE’s inaugural ILT20 competition, Russell made a big impression after previously expressing disappointment at being overlooked during the BBL draft .