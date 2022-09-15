Russell Wilson reveals he was ready to call a play before he was pulled in Seahawks loss

The Denver Broncos raised many eyebrows in their season opener when they chose to attempt to kick a winning 64-yard field goal, rather than allowing newly acquired quarterback Russell Wilson to attempt fourth and five.

Wilson has said he had prepared a play call had the team decided to go down for the fourth, but he also made sure to support head coach Nathaniel Hackett and kicker Brandon McManus.

“I was willing to do that, but then he said, ‘Okay, the clock is going down. We believe we can score the field goal here,'” Wilson told reporters on Wednesday. “But always prepared.”

Russell Wilson enjoyed being ready to call a play before being drawn for the missed field goal

McManus missed the field goal when his effort bent to the left of the goalpost, causing Denver to lose 17-16 to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night.

Questions were soon raised about why a team would trade multiple players and make picks for a quarterback of Wilson’s caliber, then hand him a $240 million contract to kick him out at that crucial moment. to take hands. Especially in a game against the team that just traded away, in front of the fans who once cheered him on for years.

Hackett has since said he feels he should have attempted the fourth down instead of trying to hit the second longest kick in NFL history. It would also have been just McManus’ second field goal from over 60 yards.

Wilson hugs former Seahawks teammate Tyler Lockett after a one-point loss to Seattle

All eyes will be on the Broncos when a similar situation arises, but for now Wilson refused to criticize anyone.

“I think when you get a chance to win the game and amplify it and try to make a game, you know, I always believe in having the ball,” Wilson said.

“But we also have a great kicker and we’re going to believe in our kicker again. I always trust his decisions and everything else, but I’m also always willing to try if I need to.”