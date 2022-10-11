Russell Wilson returns to practice four days after injection

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Russell Wilson did not pitch into practice until Tuesday without any apparent discomfort or restriction, just four days after receiving a Platelet Rich Plasma Injection in Los Angeles to treat a strained muscle in his throwing shoulder.

Wilson flexed the latissimus dorsi, the large, flat muscle on the back that extends to the sides and behind the arms, on his right side near his throwing shoulder in a 32-23 loss to the Raiders on October 2.

He played through the injury four days later in a 12-9 overtime loss to the Colts, then flew to LA for the injection in hopes of easing the discomfort.

Wilson briefly mentioned the “fighting” shoulder discomfort in his post-game comments, but didn’t blame the injury on his poor performance in which he completed just 21 of 39 passes, threw two big interceptions and didn’t see a wide-open KJ Hamler on the field. last game in overtime.

“Now that you guys know he’s been battling an injury, the cool thing about Russell is that it wasn’t something he let everyone know about,” said left guard Dalton Risner. “It wasn’t something he complained about during the week. He wanted… to help us win.”

Wilson’s injury is more commonly seen in baseball players and is usually treated with ice and a break from each exercise.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a similar injury that sidelined him for most of the Cowboys training camp last year when he went a month without pitching to allow his injury to heal.

The Broncos (2-3) don’t expect Wilson to miss games.

“Russell is a very tough person,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said on Tuesday. “He won’t miss anything. He wants to fight there for this team. So we’ll just make sure we take care of him, do the right thing to get him as close to 100% as possible.”

The Broncos will visit the Chargers (3-2) on Monday night.

That will be the Broncos’ fourth prime-time game this season, and that nationwide TV exposure has led to widespread criticism of the Hackett-Wilson partnership, which has seen a sputtering foul averaging just 14.6 points per game.

Broadcasters had expected Wilson and the Broncos to produce large numbers and immediate success, as Matthew Stafford had with the Rams last year and Tom Brady had with the Buccaneers the year before.

Instead, they’ve made bad decisions by both Hackett and Wilson, fans mockingly counting down the game clock in Denver and fans flocking to the exits last week for the overtime coins tossed.

Wilson is meeting with reporters on Thursday, where he will certainly be asked about his tweet Saturday that quoted Winston Churchill as saying, “If you’re going through hell, keep going.”

Hackett said he was not aware of the tweet whether his quarterback was referring to the Broncos’ rough start or his own struggle to adapt to his new team.

“Russell is a competitor and he knows we are not where we want to be,” Hackett said. “I know he wants to do everything in his power to get this offense, this team, where we all want to be. . We are 2-3, we are who we are. We have to get better, and he knows that and he’ll do everything he can to get us there.”

Hackett added that he didn’t think his team was in a dark place.

“I think it’s a beautiful day,” Hackett said. “I’m here with everyone here. There’s a lot to improve. Whenever you know there’s room for improvement, you know there’s going to be a lot of improvement.”

Wilson, the former Seahawks star who was shared to Denver in March in a blockbuster trade for a pack of players and picks, has just four TD passes through five games.

In any case, he is among the worst passers-by in the league in 2022, which is scrutinizing the new ownership group that gave him a $245 million contract extension before he played his first defeat to the Broncos.

Wilson has completed 59.4% of his throws, has been fired 16 times and is 2 for 18 on throws in the end zone. He has also been the victim of 10 dropped passes, the second most in the league.

“Too much pressure,” Hackett said. “Everyone wants to make a play. Everyone is looking for something more. In the end, it’s all about the basics and the basics. Just secure the catch and get the yards on the field, instead of trying to explode on something.

“If we start to remove those dropouts and get those demons out, the guys will get better.”

COMMENTS; The Broncos are to replace LS Jacob Bobenmoyer (hand/wrist). …S Justin Simmons (thigh), TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring) and CB Michael Ojemudia (elbow dislocated) all practiced Tuesday hoping to get rid of IR this weekend.