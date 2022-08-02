Russell Wilson loses one of his top targets: Denver Broncos receiver Tim Patrick suffers leg injury

Broncos receiver Tim Patrick was taken off the practice field on Tuesday after reportedly sustaining a non-contact leg injury.

According to reports from training campPatrick completed a jumping catch over cornerback Essang Bassey before going down with the injury.

one spectator said Patrick ‘couldn’t put weight on his right leg when he was helped into the trainer’s room’, and the whole team reportedly huddled around him as it was loaded onto the cart.

Star wide receiver Tim Patrick led the Denver Broncos in receiving touchdowns last season

Russell Wilson will be without one of the team’s top goals if Patrick misses any length of time

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said after practice that the wideout will undergo an MRI.

‘It breaks your heart,’ he said. “But we hope for the best.”

Patrick’s injury and possible extended absence is a major blow to the team, as the 28-year-old led the team in receiving touchdowns (five) last year and placed second in receiving yards (734).

His injury, coupled with the departure of tight end Noah Fant to the Seahawks in the Russell Wilson trade, means the Broncos could struggle to supply the signal-caller with enough receiving targets.

Courtland Sutton, just a few years away from a season of 1,112 yards and six touchdowns, will be counted as the team’s receiving alpha, while Jerry Jeudy is likely to take on more responsibility in the first round of 2020 if Patrick is out of action for an extended period of time. is.

Jeudy played just 10 games and had 467 receiving yards last season after a promising rookie year.