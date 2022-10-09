Russell Westbrook: ‘I know I’m a good shooter’ Sports By Merry On Oct 9, 2022 Share Notably against Phoenix, Russell Westbrook was 2 for 4 on 3 point corner attempts – an area where he will need to perform well to maintain space on offense with four outs and one in. He hit a solid percentage on three-point corners last year, which Westbrook says was the first year he actually took the time to practice them, knowing he would have to play alongside James and Anthony Davis. “I know I’m a good shooter and I’m very confident in myself and my ability to shoot basketball,” he said. “Just keep working on my craft like I always have, and take good pictures. The quality of the recordings is important. Making sure I don’t catch the bad ones, I try to emphasize by attacking the basket.”Source: Kyle Goon @ Orange County Register Share