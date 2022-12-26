Russell Klein dies after a car allegedly crashed into his home on Christmas Day: QLD

Mr Klein was known to play in the local Rugby League in Millmerran.

A community is in mourning after a local Rugby League legend was killed on Christmas Day when a car allegedly crashed into his home.

Russell Klein, 55, was at his home in Millmerran, in the Toowoomba region of Queensland, when he was allegedly struck by a motorist who drove a car into the property around 9:30 p.m.

Paramedics were called to Mr. Klein’s home and attempted to treat the severely injured man, but he tragically died at the scene.

Queensland Police say the 30-year-old driver of the vehicle fled on foot after the collision.

A man was found shortly after on a nearby property and is currently assisting police with their investigations.

Detectives and the Crash Forensics Unit are investigating the circumstances of Mr. Klein’s death.

Mr Klein was known to be heavily involved in local Rugby League throughout the Toowoomba region.

He played for the Pittsworth Danes, Millmerran Rams, and Inglewood Roosters during his league career.

He rejoined the Pittsworth Danes and played football with his sons in 2018.

How many guys get the chance to play soccer with their two kids? It’s the best you can do,’ he told the Queensland Rugby League.

Klein was known to be heavily involved in the local Rugby League. He played soccer for numerous clubs.