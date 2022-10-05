Russell Crowe’s ex-wife Danielle Spencer takes a stroll in Sydney

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Russell Crowe’s ex-wife Danielle Spencer looked effortlessly stylish as she took a stroll through Sydney on Sunday.

The singer and actress, 53, went makeup-free and appeared to be in a jolly mood as she walked through a leafy suburb.

Her loose-fitting pink sweater and tie-dye pants exuded ’90s fashion and were reminiscent of Helen Hunt’s iconic appearance in the 1997 film As Good As It Gets.

Russell Crowe’s ex-wife Danielle Spencer looked effortlessly stylish as she took a stroll through Sydney on Sunday

The former Home and Away star’s blond hair was up and she had a focused expression as she walked down the sidewalk.

She added a touch of sophistication with designer sunglasses and a black tote bag.

Danielle seemed to have no worries in the world as she sat in the sun.

The singer and actress, 53, went makeup-free and appeared to be in a jolly mood as she walked through a leafy suburb

She shares two teenage sons, Charlie and Tennyson, with her Oscar-winning ex-husband Russell Crowe.

She celebrated Charlie’s 18th birthday last December and posted a photo to Instagram of herself and the Gladiator star when their child was just a newborn.

The throwback photo was taken in 2003.

Her loose-fitting pink sweater and tie-dye pants evoke ’90s fashion and evoke Helen Hunt’s iconic appearance in the 1997 film As Good As It Gets.

She wrote in the caption, “My firstborn is 18 today. Happy Birthday, Charlie! I am so proud of you. Love you so much.’

Danielle and Russell were married in April 2003 on his farm in Nana Glen. They were married for nine years, separated in 2012, and divorced six years later.

Despite their high-profile split, Danielle previously told Stellar magazine the former couple are still friends and see each other as ‘family’.

She added a touch of sophistication with designer sunglasses and a black tote bag